Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage licenses

Humberto Costilla Rivera, 27, to Reanna Hornback, 26. Sean Rowan, 30, to Leah Kohles, 29. Clayton Anderson, 24, to Sidney Tuttle, 24.

Madison County District Court

Filing for divorce

Kelly Carstens v. Todd Carstens.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Jerald De Los Santos, driving under the influence — second offense, obstructing a police officer, $500, 70 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

Jamie L. Zobrist, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

Curtis L. Thumbs, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Cassiano L. Hanauer, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Carlos Estrada, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Kathryn A. Richardson, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Jazmaine M. McManigal, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Alec M. Bechtolt, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Sergio A. Figueroa, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Kathrine E. Partee, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Monica R. Moore, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Nancie L. Clinch, driving under suspension, unsafe backing, $100, costs.

Blair D. Korth, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Mario Navarrette Gonzalez, reckless driving, $500, costs.

Tyrell J. Glenn, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Jeanine L. Panti, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

San Juana Trevino, negligent child abuse, 6 months’ probation, costs.

Daniel J. Reuss, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Glenn E. Sims, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Jessica A. Centeno, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Raymond Kopejtka, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Drhonda Richardson, delivery of hydrocodone — three counts.

Dustin W. Peterson, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, first-degree false imprisonment.

Skyler A. Rodekohr, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.

Civil case judgments

Credit Management Services v. Jamie Lorenzen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,477.41, interest, fees, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Ricky R. Pearson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,380, costs.

Speeding violations

Tegan O. McLean, $75, costs. Myles D. Burkink, $25, costs. Justin R. Dvorak, $75, costs. Adriana L. Gonzalez, $75, costs. Lisa K. Bayne, $25, costs. Elizabeth M. Garcia, $75, costs. Andrew D. Boudreaux, $125, costs. Abraham R. Rautenberg, $200, costs. Tori L. Gdowski, $75, costs.

Other citations

Tatiana L. Runnels, no valid registration, $25, costs. Yisa Ray La, unlicensed ATV, $50, costs. Cesar A. Garcia, no valid registration, $25, costs. Silvestre Ciriaco, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dacee K. Hall, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Montreal Martin Pierre, no valid operator’s license, $76, costs. Johan J. Perez, improper lane change, $26, costs. Mark E. Stortvedt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Emmanuel F. Soto, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Allan J. Ronkar, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. James L. Beutler, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, $25, costs. Valerie L. Wright, avoiding a traffic control device, $25, costs. Jackson L. Sylvester, following too closely, $50, costs. Grant L. Jensen, no valid registration, $25, costs.

