Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Humberto Costilla Rivera, 27, to Reanna Hornback, 26. Sean Rowan, 30, to Leah Kohles, 29. Clayton Anderson, 24, to Sidney Tuttle, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kelly Carstens v. Todd Carstens.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jerald De Los Santos, driving under the influence — second offense, obstructing a police officer, $500, 70 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jamie L. Zobrist, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Curtis L. Thumbs, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Cassiano L. Hanauer, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Carlos Estrada, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kathryn A. Richardson, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jazmaine M. McManigal, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Alec M. Bechtolt, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Sergio A. Figueroa, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Kathrine E. Partee, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Monica R. Moore, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Nancie L. Clinch, driving under suspension, unsafe backing, $100, costs.
Blair D. Korth, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Mario Navarrette Gonzalez, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Tyrell J. Glenn, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jeanine L. Panti, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
San Juana Trevino, negligent child abuse, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Daniel J. Reuss, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Glenn E. Sims, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jessica A. Centeno, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Raymond Kopejtka, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Drhonda Richardson, delivery of hydrocodone — three counts.
Dustin W. Peterson, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, first-degree false imprisonment.
Skyler A. Rodekohr, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Jamie Lorenzen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,477.41, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Ricky R. Pearson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,380, costs.
Speeding violations
Tegan O. McLean, $75, costs. Myles D. Burkink, $25, costs. Justin R. Dvorak, $75, costs. Adriana L. Gonzalez, $75, costs. Lisa K. Bayne, $25, costs. Elizabeth M. Garcia, $75, costs. Andrew D. Boudreaux, $125, costs. Abraham R. Rautenberg, $200, costs. Tori L. Gdowski, $75, costs.
Other citations
Tatiana L. Runnels, no valid registration, $25, costs. Yisa Ray La, unlicensed ATV, $50, costs. Cesar A. Garcia, no valid registration, $25, costs. Silvestre Ciriaco, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dacee K. Hall, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Montreal Martin Pierre, no valid operator’s license, $76, costs. Johan J. Perez, improper lane change, $26, costs. Mark E. Stortvedt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Emmanuel F. Soto, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Allan J. Ronkar, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. James L. Beutler, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, $25, costs. Valerie L. Wright, avoiding a traffic control device, $25, costs. Jackson L. Sylvester, following too closely, $50, costs. Grant L. Jensen, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.