Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Chad Dachtler, 32, to Breanna Benda, 28. Ian Sterner, 26, to Abbiegale Lytle, 22. Michael Calvert, 34, to Dana Vogtman, 35. Logan Fergen, 26, to Haley Summers, 25. Stephen Schaffer, 37, to Charlotte Trangia, 33.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Martha Castro v. Rey Castro.
Criminal case judgments
Haiden M. Sleister, 18, Antelope County Jail, attempted tampering with evidence, 30 days in jail, costs.
Rachael L. Lambley, 24, 910 W. Park Ave., attempted failure to appear, 40 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Cody J. Sutton, theft of library materials, $59.97 restitution, costs.
Bernard J. Kneifl, driving under the influence, $500, 15 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Brandon J. Johnson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 16 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Rosa M. Aguilar, driving under the influence, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Pepper W. Marchant, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Dream R. Daugherty-Scott, minor in possession, $300, vehicle impounded for 1 month, costs.
America Rodriguez, leaving the scene of an accident, $200, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Percy M. Weaver, third-degree assault of a health care professional.
Rene Garcia, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Angela M. Krupka, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $6,225.75, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cherie Fuhrman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $505.40, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Donna Smoot, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $262, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Armando O. Soto, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $750, interest, fees, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Gustavo M. Medina and Maria Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,406.32, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Brian T. Tichota, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,899.59, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Josh Thies, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $915.18, costs.
Speeding violations
Brenda M. Wounded Arrow, $125, costs. Elliot B. Anderson, $25, costs. Obed A. Arizmendi Conchas, $200, costs. Elina Ferro Gigato, $75, costs. Jasmine Ostolaza, $75, costs. Jennifer A. Fees, $125, costs. Matthew F. Roy, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jessica M. Martin, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alan Missael, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Arthur Tolbert, expired in-transit decals, $50, costs. Kedron R. Koehler, no valid registration, speeding, $150, costs. Cody J. Sutton, no valid registration, $25, costs. Atanu Giri, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, no operator’s license, speeding, $325, costs. Roland D. Hellbusch, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Cory A. Smith, negligent driving, $75, costs. Andrew N. Glaser, negligent driving, $75, costs. Dianne L. Kyles White, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Traci A. Vandersnick, following too closely, $50, costs. Jodi A. Ronspies, improper turn, $25, costs. Sarah E. Watson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Arieanna R. Dominick, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.