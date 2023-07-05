Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Trenton Jorgensen, 24, to Cassidy Borgmann, 24. Brian Armbrust, 45, to Gretchen Wilke, 42. Andy Garcia Guzman Sr., 37, to Ailyn Castillo Guelmes, 33. Walter Watts, 34, to Kelsey Choutka, 31. Gary Wise, 49, to Angela Caubarrus, 51.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Bruce L. Burriell, minor in possession, $250, license revoked for 30 days, costs.
Michael A. Paris, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Alfred S. Ellis, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Adriane D. Acosta, selling tobacco/nicotine to a minor, $250, costs.
Andrea E. Nunez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jacob Negrete, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Bradley S. Gutska, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kash R. Wolff, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Lukus T. Johnson, obstructing a police officer, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Gerald J. Hasebroock, third-degree assault, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Javier G. Ramirez Murua, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Tonya F. Angell, tampering with evidence, failure to appear.
Carlos Figueroa-Lara, delivery of cocaine.
Andrew J. Foster, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Spring Oaks Capital SPV v. Julia Watson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,978.75, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Sarrah Ellwanger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $379.21, interest, fees, costs.
Collection Associates v. John Wittler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,024, interest, fees, costs.
Spring Oaks Capital SPV v. Barbara Heste, plaintiff awarded $1,787.43, costs.
Speeding violations
Brian J. Twenter, $25, costs. Frank E. Thompson, $25, costs. Hsar B. Say, $25, costs. Edith G. Emerick, $25, costs. Thomas F. Johnson, $125, costs. Alexander Garcia, $200, costs. Matthew L. Wilson, $75, costs. Dominic V. Summers, $75, costs. John K. Reigle, $200, costs.
Other citations
Anthony Bartak, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Kenneth V. Mueller, no fuel permit, marking violation, no trip permit, $185, costs. Tyler M. Wright, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jonathan S. Fletcher, careless driving, $100, costs. Daniela Castro, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Stella K. Ippensen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Leonardo D. Torres Moreno, no operator’s license, expired in-transit decal, $125, costs. Jose A. Alonso Betancourt, failure to use seatbelt, speeding, $50, costs. Derek M. Snodgrass, no valid registration, $200, costs. Parker M. Anderson, window tint violation, $25, costs. Gustavo G. Gomez Hernandez, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Justin Dvorak, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Katrina A. Otto, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
