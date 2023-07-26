Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Hunter Clouse, 22, to Nicole Kumm, 22.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Sarah Philbrick v. Andrew Philbrick. Tammy Meyer v. Tony Meyer.
Criminal case judgments
Celeste M. Burgess, 19, 713 S. Eighth St., prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Christopher E. Anderson, 43, Madison County Jail, attempted assault by strangulation — two counts, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault, 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 24 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Gonzalo Amescua, 48, Madison County Jail, burglary, 3 to 4 years in the Madison County Jail with credit for 60 days served, costs.
Thomas A. Brizendine, 39, 308 N. Eighth St., attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, stalking, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 15 days served, $50 restitution, costs.
Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., attempted possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Antwyan S. Wright, 24, Omaha, revocation of probation on the convictions of possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Denise K. Cottrill, 42, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 8, probation violation on the convictions of attempted possession of methamphetamine, negligent child abuse, 24 hours’ community service, costs.
Ramon A. Horne, 32, Madison County Jail, revocation of probation on the convictions of attempted terroristic threats, negligent child abuse not resulting in injury, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 143 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jesse R. Knust, disturbing the peace, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 68 days served, costs.
Jonathan Ostolaza, protection order violation, $500, costs.
Amber J. Sloan, domestic assault causing bodily injury, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 114 days served, costs.
Jasmyne M. Gusman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Frank D. Perez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 6 months’ probation, 120 hours’ community service, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Nathan T. Busker, minor in possession, $100, costs.
Cassidy R. Manz, minor in possession, $100, costs.
Jleo D. Seagba, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Vincent P. Thatcher, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jacob J. Segura, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Wendy A. Santillan, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Racyn R. Gonzalez, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Brian W. Lich, driving under the influence, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Noe Delara, minor in possession, 12 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Jessica I. Farrar, driving under the influence, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $1,000, costs.
Nicholas A. Valenzuela, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Curt L. Christiansen, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Jessica L. Oliver, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Jeanine L. Panti, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Jude D. Speidel, reckless driving, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Emma R. Matthies, disorderly conduct, $101, costs.
Jason M. Buckles, harboring a cross dog/cat, animal at large, no dog/cat license, $280, costs.
Sara A. Sohl, no dog/cat license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, costs.
Travis C. Kubes, no dog/cat license — third offense, dog at large — fourth offense (two counts), no proof of rabies vaccination — third offense, $250, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Evaristo Velez Vazquez, driving during revocation.
Tifany M. Power, possession of a controlled substance.
Kirsten M. Taylor, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Jesse R. Batt, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
General Collection Co. v. Pedro Pulido, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,514, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Tru Home Renovations, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,980.56, fees, costs.
Velocity Investments v. Julia Watson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $10,820.78, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Amy D. Gamboa, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $110.77, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One v. Jessica Wright, Newman Grove, plaintiffs awarded $1,640.49, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Citlali Ramirez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $288.97, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tanya Olivares, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sarah Colunga, plaintiff awarded $652.04, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Tyler Simonsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,173.45, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Arturo Provencio Jr., Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $637.72, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Robert D. Jenkins, $25, costs. Ryan R. Perry, $300, costs. Kristina M. Frerichs, $75, costs. Lesley R. Johnson, $25, costs. Daniel Luna, $25, costs. Darik M. Chamberlain, $200, costs. Damien M. Erickson, $125, costs. Tamira D. Bennett-Volk, $75, costs. Byanca I. Quintana Ramirez, $75, costs.
Other citations
Wilfredo Lara, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs. Talon J. Balaski, provisional operator’s permit violation, speeding, $300, costs. Russell M. Knerr, rubbish on highway, $100, costs. Nelly Rodriguez, traffic control signal violation, $100, costs. Marlon D. McCray, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Terry W. Anderson, no valid registration, open alcohol container, $75, costs. Andrea E. Nunez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Scott J. Taif, following too closely, $50, costs. River Ramirez Reynaga, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Sergio Calderon, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Maria E. Romero Barba, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose L. Lopez Funez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Hallie L. Knutson, failure to stay in lane, handheld wireless communication device violation, $225, costs.
Jonathan W. Bratton, improper turn, failure to use turn signal, no registration in vehicle, $75, costs. Benjamin T. Smith, no valid registration, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, no proof of ownership, $125, costs. Jaiden D. Roberts, failure to use seatbelt, $25, costs. Jesse L. Lowe, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Beverly J. Zach, no valid registration, $25, costs. Angel D. Rodriguez, failure to signal turn, no brake lights, no registration in vehicle, $75, costs. Maira A. Gaona, excessive noise, $25, costs. Keith A. Newman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Sharon E. Warriner, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Justina A. Miller, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Glenn A. Freeland, improper turn, $26, costs. Yezmine D. Lovejoy, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Neligh Reynoso Lopez, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield right of way, $100, costs. Victor Carranza Gutierrez, improper turn, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.