Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Leonardo Torres Moreno, 27, to Jessica Burgos Rodriguez, 34. Jake Bach, 25, to Claire Wiegert, 22. Matthew Protzman, 20, to Jenna Gilmore, 20.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Robert Pospisil v. Diane Pospisil. Zoe Ambrose v. Jason Ambrose. Morgan Aldag v. Travis Aldag. Toshia Morrison v. Christopher Morrison. Celeste Guzman v. Oscar Guzman.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Joshua Martinez, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Stefan C. Christ Jr., possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cristal Casanova, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, 36 months’ probation, license revoked for 36 months, costs.
Esmeral Baltazar Arellano, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Ephraim M. Bunner, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Kaleb K. Mook, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Juan M. Rojas, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Deborah L. Brandt, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Chelsea L. Carman, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Melanie Wright, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Eryn J. Arbuthnot, third-degree assault, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Breyton M. McCrady, possession of marijuana, no valid registration, $325, costs.
Caroleena V. Silvers, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jose M. Ramirez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Cecilia Morales, criminal impersonation, $750, costs.
Evan Ruiz, second-degree trespassing, 18 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Kasey L. Wingett, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Carl R. Tenney, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Bryant B. Kelley, minor in possession, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $800, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Kylie L. Kilcoin, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Sarah M. Thomas, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Robert C. Bogart III, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $250, costs.
Jonathan R. Randall, obstructing a police officer, no operator’s license, 15 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Blanca Hernandez, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Lisa A. Walters, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Cassie R. Prather, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sean Martinson, criminal mischief ($0-$500), theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $400, $510.06 restitution, costs.
Jacob R. Kittle, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Brenton K. Marksmeier, unlawful throwing of fireworks, $150, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Roberta A. Wheeler, abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Silas N. Grey, third-degree assault of a health care professional.
Trevor T. Thomsen, delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of morphine.
Annika C. Simonson, third-degree assault of a pregnant woman.
Dylan C. Bolte, possession of a controlled substance.
Evan Ruiz, possession of a controlled substance.
Nabrasnik M. Williams, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Theon S. Merchant, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Teresa Bohler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $218.51, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jesus Morales, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,596.01, interest, fees, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Nicholas J. Aschoff, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,265.71, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Rose Flowers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $598.46, costs.
TD Bank U.S.A. v. Jessica Farrar, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,335.36, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Anthony S. Magdefrau, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $505, interest, fees, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Heidi M. Hupke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,420.84, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Victor Gazca, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $257.05, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Caleb M. Hansen, $25, costs. Miguel Hernandez Marino, $25, costs. Arnel O. Borges, $75, costs. Julio Iglesias Frometa, $75, costs. Gregory A. Anderson, $75, costs. Joanna G. Rodriguez, $75, costs. Jason E. Serie, $125, costs. Logan M. Bleick, $25, costs. Kannon W. Larsen, $25, costs. Travis J. McClain, $25, costs. Blake R. Underwood, $25, costs. Jamal N. McLeod, $125, costs. Candace M. Vanhouten, $25, costs. Allen D. Christensen, $75, costs. Brayden D. Lammers, $75, costs.
Other citations
Arturo Molina, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Alejandro Garcia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Noel Barrera Valdes, careless driving, $50, $121.24 restitution, costs. Martin P. Wagner, careless driving, $100, costs. Juan M. Gaviria Zapata, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Carlos Estrada, no valid registration, $25, costs. Christopher A. Brown Jr., disobeying a traffic control signal device, $26, costs. Fernando R. Vasquez, failure to use child passenger restraint, speeding, $100, costs. Colleen M. Hill, no license on person, failure to use child passenger restraint, $50, costs. David G. Velasquez, expired in-transit decal, speeding, $60, costs.
Craig M. Werner, no valid registration, $25, costs. Sochy Gomez, misuse of learner’s permit, $150, costs. Derrick L. Boger, no valid registration, $25, costs. Paul A. Hecht, unlawful parking, $10, costs. Tucker J. Kelly, no valid registration, $25, costs. Harold J. Waterman, following too closely, $50, costs. Raul Encarnacion, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Simon Jimenez, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Austin M. Harry, no valid registration, $25, costs. Augustin Rodriguez-Samano, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Guadalupe Reyes, no valid registration, $25, costs. Miles E. Kerber, improper lane change, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.