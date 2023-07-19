Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jared Rowlett, 27, to Stephanie Cunningham, 28. Adam Pinkston, 30, to Lindsie Terveer, 32. Kyle Lurz, 23, to Brianna Henkenius-Laleff, 23. Devin Wagaman, 22, to Aaliyah Patten, 23. David Lacy, 60, to Stephanie Lacy, 59. Christian Frahm, 25, to Rachel Field, 26. Devon Beckman, 23, to Felicity Jech, 23. Thad Hazen, 21, to Chasity Zimmerer, 22.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Joshua Smykowski v. Amanda Smykowski. Daniel Fallat v. Arianne Azcuy. Stephanie Hogancamp v. Clifton Hogancamp. Juan Diaz Hernandez v. Graciela Perez Romero. Julissa Lopez Tello v. Jose Lemus Aguilar.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Fawn L. Beermann, protection order violation, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
William P. Bocancho, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Lazaro R. Pavon, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $300, costs.
Pablo A. Pillazasuarez, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Jubie R. Storovich, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $200, costs.
Luis O. Valiente Ocana, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Hector A. Perez, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Cassandra J. Walter, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tiffany N. Timm, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Blake Kitto, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Revel T. Koehler, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Luis Villanueva Estrada, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Jesse Velez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Bridger Lyon, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Marcos P. Lopez Viera, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Hector Nix Pablo, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Danika J. Thomas, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Michael A. Eberly, driving under the influence, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Brock A. Keith, reckless driving, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $300, costs.
Alejandro Castro Santos, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Gabryel M. Dahlkoetter, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — two counts, $1,000, $1,507.89 restitution, costs.
Ted B. Vanvleet, second-degree trespass, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Michael Hanson, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Ismael Juan Francisco, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Theresa E. Sanderson, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), $300, costs.
Wanda M. Richart, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Laurie C. Reagan, allowing an unauthorized driver to operate a motor vehicle, $50, costs.
Yadiel Rodriguez-Rios, driving during revocation, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Joshua M. Lyons, second-degree trespass — two counts, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Arlynn W. Knudsen, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, 24 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Fernando Perdomo Prado, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
James L. Short, driving under suspension, unsafe backing, $550, $500 restitution, costs.
Yalex A. Rivera-Benavidez, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kelly J. Red Tomahawk, tampering with a witness, terroristic threats.
Tyler O. Robertson, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Viera Penalbert, possession of cocaine (140 grams or more) with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.
Kayla L. Wattier, possession of a controlled substance.
Cassie R. Prather, being an accessory to a felony.
Yordanky Ramirez Tellez, assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment.
Civil case judgments
Accredited Collection Service v. Brian T. Tichota, plaintiff awarded $3,232.33, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Amy L. Trowbridge, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $5,449.88, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Citlali Ramirez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,500, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Merissa Harris, Creighton, plaintiff awarded $3,461.38, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Leonardo Torres, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,359.32, interest, fees, costs.
Norfolk Iron & Metal v. EMG Industrial Chimney, West Babylon, New York, plaintiff awarded $3,584.83, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Erin Tiedgen, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $652, interest, fees, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Nicole M. Finkral, plaintiff awarded $5,135.15, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Enriqueta Sanchez Ozuna, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $100.95, interest, fees, costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Kevin Albracht, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,147.58, costs.
TD Bank USA v. Kiara J. Norton, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $872.14, costs.
Speeding violations
Eldena A. Smith, $75, costs. Ethan J. Thiele, $75, costs. Cooper T. Donahue, $75, costs. Gage A. Perry, $200, costs. Justin F. Schnoor, $25, costs. Barry D. Nichols, $25, costs. Courtney J. Finkral, $25, costs. Condie A. Jenkins, $25, costs. Isaiah R. Olson, $75, costs. Yordanys A. Martinez Vina, $75, costs. Yordani Ramos Guerra, $75, costs. Emily K. Pineda, $25, costs. Luciana M. Widhalm, $75, costs. Traven J. Croghan, $25, costs. Stephen C. Sonnenfelt, $25, costs. Dale R. Trochmann, $25, costs. Carolee D. Galbraith, $125, costs. Amy M. Fagundo, $125, costs. Graig A. Jensen, $75, costs. Kristina M. Marshall, $25, costs. Michael D. Walker, $75, costs. Thelma P. Solorzano, $25, costs.
Other citations
Kody L. Dunn, careless driving, $100, costs. Alma-Rosa Marrufo-Zubaran, no operator 's license, $100, costs. Samuel Tziquin-Mach, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Dagoberto Miranda, no operator’s license, $300, costs. Rolando M. Pablo, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Miguel R. Mena Carrasco, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Marisa R. Jenkins, careless driving, $100, costs. Victor E. Kruger, following too closely, $50, costs. Bradley L. Eddy, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Valorie R. Snow, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Rian M. Bergman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Arianna Cruz Chala, disobeying a traffic control device, $25, costs. Tami C. Jones, no valid registration, $25, costs. Anthony D. Ruiz, passing on the right side, $25, costs. Charly Gonzalez Meneses, violation of a no passing zone, $25, costs. Delilah L. Sierra, no valid registration, $25, costs. Samuel S. Koch, exceeding width limits, $55, costs.
Jesse O. Heithold, overweight capacity plates, overweight on axle — two counts, load contents violation, $1,475, costs. Aaron J. Hoefer, overweight on axle, failure to use child passenger restraint, $100, costs. Benjamin J. Oltmer, window tint violation, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs. Jeffrey L. Hansen, inoperable lights, $25, costs. Ronaldo E. Gomez Perez, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Aiden C. Kuester, no valid registration, speeding, $100, costs. Higini Consuelo-Hernandez, failure to use seat belt, $25, costs. Desiray S. Gronenthal, handheld wireless communication device violation, speeding, $225, costs. Gabriella M. Miller, failure to use turn signal, $25, costs. Richard L. Chapla, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Rutilia T. Peraza Martinez, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Nevaeh L. Waugh, negligent driving, $75, costs. Nicholas J. Zmolek, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
