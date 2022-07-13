Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Lucas Osborn, 27, to Ellie Hoferer, 28. Shane Flanagan, 43, to Jessica Goeden, 41. Matthew Soltys, 28, to Sydney Acklie, 25. Luke Holford Moen, 26, to Haleigh Shuck, 26.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Chase Martens v. Tristan Plessel. Briana Keller v. Vandiver Keller Jr.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Julio C. Hernandez, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Belen M. Simones, selling tobacco/electronic nicotine to persons under 21, $50, costs.
Trevor C. McKown, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jared Brinkhuis-Gross, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with citation, no proof of insurance, $300, costs.
Alan M. Vazquez-Marufo, no operator’s license, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Luke R. Sukup, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Keean D. Cruise, procuring alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Marlon B. Sanchez, theft of library materials, costs.
Jerrod W. Wilcox, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $500, $88.03 restitution, costs.
Kristen S. Clifford, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Wyatt J. Hornik, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Abigail J. Simons, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jake R. Short, tampering with evidence, $750, costs.
Cassie R. Prather, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kristen S. Clifford, second-degree assault.
James E. Lewis, sex offender registration violation.
Joshua L. Sanders, theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999).
Shaun B. Jenkins, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, terroristic threats.
Tana M. Kimber, possession of a controlled substance.
Nour Kouatli, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Vincent N. Kimani, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $122.46, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Karen London, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $492.46, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Xacjare Rath, Albion, plaintiff awarded $11,483.50, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Justin Wulf, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $534.80, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Jacob R. Kittle, $200, costs. Contrell L. Wright Jr., $75, costs. Eduardo C. Cruz, $75, costs. Skyler J. Berringer, $75, costs. Konni J. Lorenzo, $75, costs. Brandon W. Boyd, $75, costs. Victoria A. Moreno, $25, costs. Jake T. Schwartz, $125, costs. James E. Bliss, $125, costs. Zacil Sanchez, $125, costs. Carol J. Marker, $125, costs. Luis G. Salinas, $75, costs. Jonathan I. Mueller, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jeremy J. Rumsey, no valid registration, $25, costs. John A. Bishop, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Joseph L. Lusk, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tyler J. Tunink, improper stopping or parking, $25, costs. Arnel O. Borges, no valid registration, $25, costs. Juan M. Rojas Perez, railroad crossing violation, $100, costs. Shena R. Monroe, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jordan M. Sukup, exhibition driving, $25, costs. Alexandria L. Harleman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Chandra D. Gilliard, negligent driving, $75, costs. Linda S. Peters, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jon S. Cutshall, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Ronni J. Stevenson, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Ezequiel Peña, negligent driving, $75, costs. Brian L. Huisman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Christopher R. Gerardi, expired/fictitious in-transit decals, $25, costs. Joyce M. Fink, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Caden L. Reikofski, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Rivera S. Cesar Alfredo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.