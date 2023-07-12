Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Rigoberto Navarro Pajon, 53, to Arletys Ventura Campos, 27. Devon Lockman, 27, to Miranda Carr, 27. David Sardinas, 36, to Maritza Sanchez Rodriguez, 31. Ethan Fuchtman, 20, to Aubree Arens, 20. Aaron Blevins, 34, to Shawna Schmeeckle, 27.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Ted B. Vanvleet, 56, Madison County Jail, third-degree assault — two counts, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 89 days served, costs.
Francis J. Wright, 34, Omaha Correctional Center, possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Raquel L. Wright, 36, Madison County Jail, false reporting, driving under suspension, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 38 days served, costs.
Nancy Zavala, 37, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 89 days served, costs.
Brenda K. Sixtos, 34, Madison County Jail, first-degree criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — second offense, disturbing the peace, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 76 days served, costs.
Andrew J. Foster, 28, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 19 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Carlos A. Santillan, driving under suspension, $150, costs.
Lynnette D. Waugh, disorderly conduct, $25, costs.
Marlene Villalobos, theft by unlawful taking, $250, costs.
Christopher Amaro, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Carter S. Wagner, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Carlos Figueroa-Lara, driving under the influence, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 30 days served, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Alan J. Woerth, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Francisco J. Flores, no dog/cat license — two counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — two counts, animal at large — second offense, $80, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jazz M. Buttaro, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Jordan T. McIntosh, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Aaron F. Bomar, third-degree assault on an officer.
Civil case judgments
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Karen Nielsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,586.17, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Destiny Tumbs, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,021.13, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amber D. Sparks, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,206.62, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Toni Villa, plaintiff awarded $235, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cynthia A. Taylor, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,712.99, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Amy J. Fleury, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $365, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Joe Myers, plaintiff awarded $1,205.75, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Cameron L. Osterloh, $25, costs. Yankiel Tavio Araujo, $200, costs. Ronald Garcia, $25, costs. Hugh T. Dow, $75, costs. Donald K. Jensen Jr., $125, costs.
Other citations
Manuel Guico, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Melissa S. Marotz, improper lane change, $25, costs. Matthew E. Schneider, careless driving, $100, costs. Debra L. Samuels, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jose Antonio Cabello Trevino, tire violation, $50, costs. Amy E. Sanchez, failure to use child passenger restraint, speeding, $50, costs. Anel Ramirez Sanchez, no operator’s license, illegal turn, $100, costs. Colby R. Lind, no valid registration, $25, costs. Abigail Aguilar, plates not clear/visible, window tint violation, muffler violation, $75, costs. Angel D. Rodriguez, failure to use turn signal, speeding, $100, costs. Cody J. Payne, failure to use seatbelt, speeding, $225, costs. Michelle L. Sawyer, expired in-transit decal, $51, costs. Glenn A. Freeland, negligent driving, $75, costs. Donald I. Flores Madriz, failure to yield right of way, wrong way, no valid operator’s license, $125, costs. John S. Polt, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
