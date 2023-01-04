Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Joshua Beeken, 38, to Amara Mueri, 22.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Daniel Gonzalez v. Eva Reese.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Justin A. Tidball, protection order violation, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Jacob R. Kittle, driving under suspension, speeding, $175, costs.
Linton N. Sauceda Padilla, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Brent A. Janzen, resisting arrest, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 65 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Joel G. Turner, obstructing a police officer, public indecency, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Hunter D. Urwiller, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Norman N. Ironthunder, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Megan M. Mahlin, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Sanders, fugitive from justice.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Rhea L. Kollars, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,913.30, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeffrey T. Adle, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Enriqueta Sanchez Ozuna, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,248, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Brian Jess, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $148.65, interest, fees, costs.
Ace Furniture & TV v. Nathan McIntosh, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $413.64, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samuel J. Buhr, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,783.87, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Tyler A. Bergman, $125, costs. Lori L. Clopton, $75, costs. Julie J. Sandoval, $75, costs. Vandana Katyal, $200, costs. Harrison A. Miller, $75, costs.
Other citations
Shelby R. Lierman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jacqueline E. Hanel, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Corai Penalbert Rodriguez, careless driving, $100, costs. Parker M. Anderson, excessive window tint, $25, costs. Roger W. Svoboda, overweight on axle, $75, costs. Gelvin E. Rivera Padilla, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Anthony Martinez, failure to display proper number, $25, costs. Robert L. Solomon, truck route violation, $50, costs. Aaron H. Holzkamp, no valid registration, $25, costs. Angel D. Rodriguez, negligent driving, $75, costs. Antonio Aguilar, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Alex C. Cerny, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Curt S. Pacas, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.