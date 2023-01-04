Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage licenses

Joshua Beeken, 38, to Amara Mueri, 22.

Madison County District Court

Filing for divorce

Daniel Gonzalez v. Eva Reese.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Justin A. Tidball, protection order violation, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.

Jacob R. Kittle, driving under suspension, speeding, $175, costs.

Linton N. Sauceda Padilla, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Brent A. Janzen, resisting arrest, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 65 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.

Joel G. Turner, obstructing a police officer, public indecency, 6 months’ probation, costs.

Hunter D. Urwiller, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Norman N. Ironthunder, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.

Megan M. Mahlin, possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Sanders, fugitive from justice.

Civil case judgments

Credit Bureau Services v. Rhea L. Kollars, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,913.30, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Jeffrey T. Adle, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Enriqueta Sanchez Ozuna, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,248, interest, fees, costs.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Brian Jess, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $148.65, interest, fees, costs.

Ace Furniture & TV v. Nathan McIntosh, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $413.64, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Samuel J. Buhr, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,783.87, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Tyler A. Bergman, $125, costs. Lori L. Clopton, $75, costs. Julie J. Sandoval, $75, costs. Vandana Katyal, $200, costs. Harrison A. Miller, $75, costs.

Other citations

Shelby R. Lierman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jacqueline E. Hanel, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Corai Penalbert Rodriguez, careless driving, $100, costs. Parker M. Anderson, excessive window tint, $25, costs. Roger W. Svoboda, overweight on axle, $75, costs. Gelvin E. Rivera Padilla, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Anthony Martinez, failure to display proper number, $25, costs. Robert L. Solomon, truck route violation, $50, costs. Aaron H. Holzkamp, no valid registration, $25, costs. Angel D. Rodriguez, negligent driving, $75, costs. Antonio Aguilar, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Alex C. Cerny, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Curt S. Pacas, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.