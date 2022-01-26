Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Scott Huettner, 35, to Tina Randles, 52.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Emily Albrecht v. Jacoby Albrecht.
Criminal case judgments
Kevin Boettger, 61, 2900 Old Highway 8, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, 4 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Dalton G. Baxter, 25, Nebraska State Penitentiary, attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, obstructing a peace officer, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Lucas E. Dean, 31, Wayne, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 71 days served, costs.
Josue Larios-Ramos, 23, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, third-degree assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a peace officer, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 15 days served, costs.
Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, 27, 718 S. 11th St., probation violation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 12-month probation period extended 6 months, costs.
Ronald G. Zephier, 19, Madison, possession of methamphetamine — two counts, theft by shoplifting ($1,500-$4,999), criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), 24 months’ probation, $4,238.49 restitution, costs.
Madison County Court
Philip G. Myers, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, vehicle impounded for 2 months, costs.
Guillermo I. Santillan, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jesse R. Batt, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Benjamin R. Coover, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Brad Wolverton, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Manuel Garcia Jr., driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Benjamin G. Mesteth, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Virgle F. Holley, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Lizette Estrada-Contreras, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Robert Laney, false reporting, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Kade T. Stromberg, minor in possession , $500, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Kathryn L. Anderson, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Krystal R. Sharp, reckless driving, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Luis A. Sanchez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Michael L. Billie, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer, 9 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Ronald G. Zephier, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Corwin M. Latchie, driving under suspension, failure to comply with citation, $600, costs.
Francisco, L. Juan Lucas, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lacey J. Prusa, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 45 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Cody P. Fletcher, driving under suspension, $150, costs.
Jarod L. Cruise, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Michael J. Fowler, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Austin Pick, possession of marijuana, minor in possession, $550, costs.
Ryan A. Sorensen, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
City ordinance violations
Taurino Valdivieso Perez, littering, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Teresa J. Bohler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,358.67, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ronni J. Stevenson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $750, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Matthew J. Wulf, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $150, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Zachary J. Reitz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $200.84, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Yandri Orta, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,792.72, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Stefanie Lee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $400, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Jason Watson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,144.17, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Robert Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $369.75, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Dakota Lundry, Scribner, plaintiff awarded $5,672.76, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Nixel Ortiz, Madison, plaintiff awarded $515.58, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. John A. Walter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $946.75, interest, fees, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Charlotte Kadangwe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded #,831.73, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Michael D. Anderson, $25, costs. Annabel L. Buggi, $25, costs. Juan Valadez, $75, costs. Dismell Palmer Serpa, $125, costs. Jarod D. Bromwich, $75, costs. Joan S. Hall, $75, costs. Kevin L. Broberg, $200, costs. Dennis L. King, $75, costs. Brooke N. Stuhr, $75, costs. Ashley M. Shea, $125, costs. Katie L. Passyka, $75, costs. Jessica L. Korth, $25, costs. Carson G. Gubbels, $75, costs. Zachary T. Schafer, $75, costs. Justus A. Searight, $75, costs. Juan Valadez, $125, costs. Gracie R. Stoffel, $200, costs.
Other citations
Seth P. Probst, no operator’s license, $250, costs. Jorge N. Rodriguez Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Mark W. Patrick, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Juan Lopez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Oscar M. Chonay Morales, failure to stay in lane, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Jenna Drott, muffler violation, $25, costs. John P. Rosberg, no valid registration, $25, costs. Deborah L. Beaudette, traffic control device violation, $25, costs. Jacob D. Donley, window tint violation, $25, costs. Mary S. Collin, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Eduardo De Matos Martinelli, no operator’s license, $25, costs. Jesus B. Quintero-Cantillo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Cheyanne R. Fowlkes, following too closely, $50, costs. Joslyn L. Klinetobe, negligent driving, $77, costs. Evelyn J. Painter, passing violation, $25, costs. Craig L. Dellinger, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Israel P. Hernandez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Hannah R. Otis, following too closely, $50, costs. Michael J. Johnson Jr., no valid registration, $25, costs.
