Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Angela Harris v. Brian Lich. Anson Hawthorne v. Maria Hawthorne. Caroleena Silvers v. Matthew Silvers. Jerri Jorgensen v. Scott Jorgensen.
Criminal case judgments
Zolana B. Costello, 41, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 15 to 48 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 56 days served, costs.
James E. Lewis, 54, 2014 N. Highway 35, possession of methamphetamine, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Evan Ruiz, 24, 601 N. Queen City Blvd., possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 19 days served, costs.
Dustin R. Meyer, 33, Tilden, insurance fraud ($500-$1,500), $1,000, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Tyler L. Brandt, harassment protection order violation, $500, costs.
Chance Larsen, harassment protection order violation, $200, costs.
Zackary N. Gotschall, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Arcadio Zayas Bercourt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Gustavo Garzoria Jr., possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Dylan A. Ahlman, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Gabriel Sanchez Maldonado, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Jairo Nieto, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Nicole V. Bradshaw, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Laura A. Magnuson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Gospel Kazako Jr., open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Erick I. Haro, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Daniel McGuane, attempt of a Class 4 felony, disturbing the peace, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 27 days served, costs.
Spencer C. Emerson, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, second-degree criminal trespass, $50, costs.
William J. Rosno Jr., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Colby R. Anderson, second-degree trespass, $100, costs.
Justin K. McEvoy, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Quade L. Hunt, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Eliott A. Steinhoff, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Chase J. Heiss, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Cameron J. Pierce, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Freya C. Young, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Thomas D. Kreikemeier, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Khyler G. Shortridge, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Kaleb L. Masur, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Marissa A. Grashorn, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Gaylen L. Dredge, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shawna B. Hausmann, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 35 days served, costs.
Ansar Muhammad, no proof of insurance, failure to yield right of way, 45 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Sara A. Sohl, no dog/cat license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large — two counts, animal at large — second offense, no dog/cat license —second offense, $120, costs.
Justin Oestreich, no dog/cat license — two counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — two counts, animal at large — two counts, $50, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Rebecca L. Bockman, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Leah R. Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $316, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Joy Pack, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $641, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jessica Liekhus, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $966.01, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Lori Griffee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $843.89, costs.
Speeding violations
Yoanki Lopez Fiz, $125, costs.
Other citations
Kedron R. Koehler, no valid registration, $25, costs. Matthew P. Wiedeman, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Shawn D. Strope, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Kobe C. Heitman, traffic control signal violation, $75 costs. Yosbel Land Elias, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. William A. Henery, fictitious plates, $50, costs. Caitlin J. Davis, no valid registration, $26, costs. Alfredo Kruppa Herrera, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Tressan K. Nelson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Angela R. Krause, no valid registration, $25, costs. Carma L. Sazama, negligent driving, $75, costs. Eduin A. Cruz, no valid operator’s license, negligent driving, $150, costs. Estela Simaj Mendez, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, child restraint violation, $200, costs. Luke H. Herstedt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Sara A. Sohl, no valid registration, $25, costs. Isaac A. Deichmann, no valid registration, $25, costs. Breeann K. Suhr, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jeffrey J. Jensen Jr., negligent driving, $75, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.