Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Braxton Dreher, 25, to Sara Skorheim, 23. Tianyuan Zhang, 29, to Taylor Thompson, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Gloria Gonzalez v. Pedro Gonzalez.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Derrick L. Boger, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kelly J. Lambley, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Joshua E. Wohlman, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Juan C. Torres, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Adam J. Nolan, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Christian P. Dunn, driving under the influence, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Sada L. Carr, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Amiah Francis, third-degree assault, reckless driving, 12 months’ probation, $250, $256.43 restitution, costs.
Rudy J. Moran, driving under the influence, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Caroleena V. Silvers, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Diane K. Pratt, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, $45.99 restitution, costs.
Haily I. Grier, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Samuel Nixon, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jesse Prather, theft, $200, $65 restitution, costs.
Devin D. Daly, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Andrew K. Wilson, driving under suspension, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Dylan J. Cattau, disturbing the peace, $400, costs.
Gwen R. Howard, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Raul Mirabal-Perez, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $250, $10.79 restitution, costs.
Gary L. Falter, first-degree criminal trespassing, criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), 12 months’ probation, costs.
Kipp A. Lawson, disturbing the peace, 3 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Mikey Manzo, minor in possession, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kalin M. Bennett, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats.
Randall F. Baker Jr., theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — fourth offense.
Robert A. Laney, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Accounts Management v. Roberto Marrero Castro, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $198, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Julio Corona, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $937.56, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Elizabeth Fowlkes, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $104.94, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Shawn Seevers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $676.39, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Trevor Borgmann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,143.45, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Timothy Payne, Plainview, plaintiff awarded $252.65, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gina Bredehoeft, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $209.13, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Kaylee Robertson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $324.28, costs.
DNF Associates v. Jeni Hoppe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $715.93, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Irma Calderon De Arango, $75, costs. Kyzayah G. Jordan, $75, costs. Cristal Casanova, $125, costs. Jimmy L. Kettle, $25, costs. Morgan K. Horwart Smedra, $75, costs. Elieser Padron Perez, $125, costs. Taurino Valdivieso Perez, $25, costs. Russell D. Marking, $125, costs. Glenn E. Sims, $200, costs. James L. Reed, $125, costs. Brian Paez Gonzalez, $25, costs. Andrea K. Kudera, $125, costs. Jacie L. Throckmorton, $75, costs. Eugene C. Zuhlke, $75, costs. Jacey M. Kant, $125, costs. Patrick T. Gaffney, $75, costs. Hunter D. Jorgensen, $75, costs.
Other citations
Evan J. Aschoff, commercial license violation, $100, costs. Tomasa Perez Pablo, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Andy K. Quigley, careless driving, $100, costs. Nour Kouatli, driving left of center, handheld communication device violation, $225, costs. Ivan Santiago Maldonado, no operator’s license, seatbelt violation, $25, costs. Jennifer Phipps, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Isael Castro Caballero, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jose G. Pena, no valid registration, $25, costs. Isai Zepeda, no valid registration, $25, costs. Nancy K. Svik, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Nahum Duran Zamorano, no valid operator’s license, traffic control signal violation, $150, costs. Larry D. Dittrich, improper lane change, $25, costs. Robert W. Davis, following too closely, $50, costs. Donna M. Zerbe, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Rojer Luetkenhaus, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Henry G. Hagge, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Martin Velasquez Alonzo, no headlights, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
