Madison County District Court

Filing for divorce

Sarah Philbrick v. Andrew Philbrick. Lisa Tague v. Joshua Tague.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, obstructing a police officer, $1,000, costs.

Yassel Muniz, assault by mutual consent, $300, costs.

Yoanis Espinosa Verdecia, assault by mutual consent, $300, costs.

Kaden J. Simmons, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Anthony Gonzalez Castillo, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Lawrence Walz, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $750, costs.

Zachary D. Beed, first-degree criminal trespass — two counts, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, 8 months’ probation, costs.

Robin M. Gonzalez-Coty, no operator’s license, 5 days in the Madison County Jail, $500, costs.

Emily Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop/yield sign violation, no operator’s license, improper turn, $275, costs.

Lily J. Hart Lyons, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Kaden A. Bear, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Vanessa L. Volk, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.

Josie M. Auld, third-degree assault, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief ($0-$500), criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 38 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.

Jose Sanchez-Maldonado, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

Daniel J. Robertson, first-degree criminal trespass, 6 months’ probation, costs.

Aaron S. Henrickson, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.

Harlee D. Pufahl, refusal to submit to a test, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $750, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Darcy R. Kleinschmit, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

City ordinance violations

Angel A. Monroe, theft of library materials, $50, restitution, costs.

Marlene Villalobos, animal at large, $15, costs.

Kasey Fry, unlawful fire alarm activation, $50, costs.

Haleigh M. Shuck, theft of library materials, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Samuel Negrete, fugitive from justice.

Ashley N. Oliver, issuing a bad check ($1,500-$5,000).

Ronald A. Pitts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Amber J. Sloan, assault by strangulation.

Israel Salvador Turquiz, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

John A. Thompson, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.

Emily M. Anderson, third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts.

Speeding violations

Kalow Reh, $200, costs. Richard C. Prochaska, $25, costs. Laura Umana Blanco, $125, costs. Evelyn Mejia, $25, costs. Kathryn L. Sonnenfelt, $75, costs. Landyn G. Maschmeier, $25, costs. Luis A. Avila Raygoza, $125, costs.

Other citations

Jesse L. Ellis, exhibition driving, speeding, $300, costs. Jonathan Pastor-Ajpacaja, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Rosa M. Pedraza Sanchez, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Romasa Perez Pablo, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Ayden A. Moore, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Alexander J. Berg, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Brandon L. Baker, negligent driving, $75, costs. Luis Daniel Lissabet Cano, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Keyla Maldonado, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Marlene Villalobos, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kaydence L. Salmon, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Martin Zamora Cendejas, no valid registration, $25, costs. Staci M. Zesati, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tyler J. Hickok, no valid registration, $25, costs. Trevor D. Lenton, no valid registration, speeding, $150, costs. Leone R. Bussey, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Edin M. Cruz Pineda, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jordan A. Svoboda, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Janice E. Good, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kaitlyn R. Maertins, no valid registration, $25, costs. McKensie G. Dexter, negligent driving, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.