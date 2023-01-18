Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Sarah Philbrick v. Andrew Philbrick. Lisa Tague v. Joshua Tague.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, obstructing a police officer, $1,000, costs.
Yassel Muniz, assault by mutual consent, $300, costs.
Yoanis Espinosa Verdecia, assault by mutual consent, $300, costs.
Kaden J. Simmons, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Anthony Gonzalez Castillo, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Lawrence Walz, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $750, costs.
Zachary D. Beed, first-degree criminal trespass — two counts, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, 8 months’ probation, costs.
Robin M. Gonzalez-Coty, no operator’s license, 5 days in the Madison County Jail, $500, costs.
Emily Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop/yield sign violation, no operator’s license, improper turn, $275, costs.
Lily J. Hart Lyons, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Kaden A. Bear, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Vanessa L. Volk, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Josie M. Auld, third-degree assault, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief ($0-$500), criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 38 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Jose Sanchez-Maldonado, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Daniel J. Robertson, first-degree criminal trespass, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Aaron S. Henrickson, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Harlee D. Pufahl, refusal to submit to a test, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $750, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Darcy R. Kleinschmit, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
City ordinance violations
Angel A. Monroe, theft of library materials, $50, restitution, costs.
Marlene Villalobos, animal at large, $15, costs.
Kasey Fry, unlawful fire alarm activation, $50, costs.
Haleigh M. Shuck, theft of library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Samuel Negrete, fugitive from justice.
Ashley N. Oliver, issuing a bad check ($1,500-$5,000).
Ronald A. Pitts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Amber J. Sloan, assault by strangulation.
Israel Salvador Turquiz, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
John A. Thompson, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Emily M. Anderson, third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts.
Speeding violations
Kalow Reh, $200, costs. Richard C. Prochaska, $25, costs. Laura Umana Blanco, $125, costs. Evelyn Mejia, $25, costs. Kathryn L. Sonnenfelt, $75, costs. Landyn G. Maschmeier, $25, costs. Luis A. Avila Raygoza, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jesse L. Ellis, exhibition driving, speeding, $300, costs. Jonathan Pastor-Ajpacaja, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Rosa M. Pedraza Sanchez, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Romasa Perez Pablo, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Ayden A. Moore, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Alexander J. Berg, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Brandon L. Baker, negligent driving, $75, costs. Luis Daniel Lissabet Cano, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Keyla Maldonado, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Marlene Villalobos, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kaydence L. Salmon, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Martin Zamora Cendejas, no valid registration, $25, costs. Staci M. Zesati, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tyler J. Hickok, no valid registration, $25, costs. Trevor D. Lenton, no valid registration, speeding, $150, costs. Leone R. Bussey, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Edin M. Cruz Pineda, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jordan A. Svoboda, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Janice E. Good, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kaitlyn R. Maertins, no valid registration, $25, costs. McKensie G. Dexter, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
