Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Ramon Garcia Jr., 49, to Julianna De La Garza, 20. Benjamin Spray, 18, to Lauren Bosh, 19. Sheldon Wattier, 24, to Amber Foland, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Erin Harris v. Jesse Harris.
Criminal case judgments
Timothy Pickett, 41, Omaha, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 119 days served, $200 restitution, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
James Storovich, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $500, costs.
Sarah Bullock, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jesse M. Prather, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., driving under suspension, 3 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Tara L. Stahly, open alcohol container, failure to appear — three counts, $350, costs.
Ethan B. Anderson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Michael Calvillo Sr., animal at large — two counts, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Raymond Moreno, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — fourth offense.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Victor A. Medina, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $201.81, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kimberly J. Casimiro Diaz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $337.51, interest, fees, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Gabriela Reynaga, Madison, plaintiff awarded $617, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Raymond Partee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $600, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jocelyne Varela Arreola, Madison, plaintiff awarded $220.82, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tazzirae Hartsock, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,789.40, interest, fees, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Jose Martinez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,146.92, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Daniel Medel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $199.12, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Stacy L. Carpenter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $235.30, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Caitlin Wiley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $869.83, costs.
Speeding violations
Nicholas J. Story, $25, costs. Alberto R. Rodriguez, $75, costs. Zaiden Settje, $125, costs. Lynne Timmerman, $75, costs. Joseph H. Mittelstaedt, $25, costs. Desirae M. McIntosh, $25, costs. Kaleb M. Wragge, $200, costs. Alexis Casillas, $125, costs. Jared D. Bauer, $125, costs. David E. Baumert, $125, costs. Johnscott V. Grimes, $75, costs. Yaisel Fabre Batista, $125, costs. Hanah R. Eckert, $25, costs. Andrea J. Dobias, $25, costs. Kellyn R. Koch, $75, costs. Heather L. Williams, $125, costs. Emily A. Luther, $75, costs. Justin M. Timmerman, $75, costs. Jacob E. Hammerly, $75, costs.
Other citations
Glenn E. Sims, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Marty T. Bland, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Derrick L. Boger, no valid registration, speeding, $50, costs. Eduardo D. Contreras, failure to display proper number of plates, $25, costs. Jesus C. Penaflor, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Tonya M. Ketelsen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Wendkuni Nikiema, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brittni K. Pospisil, no valid operator’s license, failure to appear, $175, costs. Alissa A. Quinn, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lori R. Shaffer, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. London N. Borgmann, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Yefry Y. Mateo Cortes, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield right of way, $100, costs. Connie M. Hintz, improper turn, $25, costs. Daniel L. Schultz, failure to yield right of way, $26, costs. Diane K. Zerbe, improper turn, $25, costs. Norge Calero Perez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Michael A. Danahy, following too closely, $50, costs. Ingrid G. Sanchez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Carlos M. Arellano, improper lane change, $25, costs. Martha Camarillo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.