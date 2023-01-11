Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Toni Hupke v. Frederick Hupke. Christopher Jones v. Megan Mahlin.
Criminal case judgments
Silas Grey, 26, Reception and Treatment Center, attempted third-degree assault on a health care professional, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Francisca Martin Sebastian, 35, Madison, identity fraud, 1 day in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Marlene Villalobos, third-degree domestic assault, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Brady R. Bromm, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Sadie M. Eberhardt, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of ownership, $150, costs.
Angel D. Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Joshua E. Scott, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Jose E. Morales, obstructing a police officer, $300, 4 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Christopher A. Brown, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Michael Faustino, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jeremy W. Jones, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 4 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
City ordinance violations
Marlon B. Sanchez, theft of library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Daniel Young, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999).
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Michelle A. Scrivner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $311.06, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $155.90, interest, fees, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Travis R. Keller, Madison, plaintiff awarded $719.64, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Prudencio Capetillo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,064.94, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Rhea Kollars, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $724.77, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Miranda Polenske, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $264, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Thomas Miller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,013.78, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kalvin Bouck, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $304.82, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Robert Reed, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $27,679.23, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Debbie Babl, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,738, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Norma Zuniga, plaintiff awarded $1,137.33, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Malissa M. Paus, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $375.10, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Terence Ray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,206.60, costs.
Speeding violations
Alan J. Hamilton, $25, costs. Yoskar Galvan Mercado, $125, costs. James E. Thiele, $75, costs. Stacey L. Rabe, $75, costs. Jesse M. Prather, $75, costs. Ashton T. Krebs, $125, costs. Christian S. Hawthorne, $75, costs. Zaveion J. Mathews, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jay L. Ahrenholtz, no proof of insurance, $200, costs. Sebastian D. Newcombe, negligent driving, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Vanessa A. Hitz, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Rachal A. Hahne, passing a school bus, $500, costs. Alyssa R. Fatte, driving a prohibited off-road vehicle, $75, costs. Reeka C. Griffin, child restraint violation — two counts, $50, costs. Reve D. Erickson-Jarecki, no valid registration, $50, costs. Brian J. Aguilar, no valid registration, speeding, $225, costs. Denny Andrade Martinez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jaime Cabrera Arroyo, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jacob A. Sukup, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Beverly R. Kortje, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Samuel J. Halsey, improper lane change, $25, costs. Parker R. Heiss, negligent driving, $75, costs. Josef Perez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Carma L. Sazama, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Randy D. Eberhardt, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kenneth A. Wicks, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ricardo Garza, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Sherrie A. Schoenfelder, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
