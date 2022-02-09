Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Lance Freudenburg, 33, to Morgan Siedschlag, 26. Chase Pflueger, 34, to Kathryn Moore, 32. Clayton Thompson, 25, to Cassandra Crist, 27. Zachary Uehling, 39, to Jennifer Etgen, 42. Moises Miranda Dominguez, 35, to Luisa Esteban Lopez, 23.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Yuli Ramirez-Mariano v. Jose Ramirez.
Criminal case judgments
Andrew J. Allen, 39, 704 Koenigstein Ave., Apt. 3, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer, 195 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 195 days served, costs.
Dominic A. Juarez, 20, Nebraska State Penitentiary, possession of amphetamine, 12 to 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Beth Sickler, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device — two counts ($500-$1,500, $0-$500), 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 83 days served, costs.
Owen J. Pavelka, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Sergio A. Figueroa, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Addison L. Tiemens, minor in possession of tobacco/electronic nicotine device, $100, costs.
Nathan T. Brandt, procuring alcohol to a minor, $1,000, costs.
Luis A. Sanchez, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Jeffrey P. Miller, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Emily M. Teneyck, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Jacob J. Grim, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Martrail M. Edwards, third-degree assault, 30 days’ incarceration, costs.
Samuel J. Romo, driving under the influence — second offense, third-degree domestic assault, $500, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jesse R. Batt, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Richard J. Winters Jr., protection order violation, 19 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, costs.
City ordinance violations
Sara Sohl, animal at large — second offense, $30, costs.
Speeding violations
Emma L. Beckenhauer, $25, costs. Luis A. Sanchez, $200, costs. Shawn J. Wagner, $25, costs. Zachary J. Tunink, $25, costs. Christopher T. Ballatt, $125, costs. Kevin T. White, $25, costs. Cynthia K. Fuehrer, $125, costs. Jared D. Martensen, $125, costs. Margarita Pantoja, $75, costs. Annuel Tchetche, $75, costs.
Other citations
Sara J. Morrow, careless driving, $100, costs. Kathleen M. Benson, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Arcadio Zayas Bercourt, speeding, no proof of insurance, expired in-transit decal, $275, costs. Mathisen J. Boldt, speeding, no operator’s license on person, $225, costs. Spencer Volden, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Laura A. Dederman, speeding, seatbelt violation, $50, costs. Dwayne K. Roberts, braking violation, $50, costs. Jennifer Berry, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Mitchell A. Kallhoff, no valid registration, $25, costs. Sierra L. Warnke, no valid registration, $25, costs. Stephanie A. Maughan, following too closely, $50, costs.
Memphis D. Werner, improper lane change, $25, costs. Brenda K. Fuentes Cuellar, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alison P. Bird, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Joanne A. Claussen, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Alma J. Cardenas, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Laurana K. Francavilla, following too closely, $50, costs. Opal E. Lehmann, improper lane change, $25, costs. Rodney J. Jordan, no valid registration, $25, costs. Diamond L. Schulz, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Ruben Castro, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Nicole E. McFarland, fictitious plates/no plates, $50, costs.
* * *
