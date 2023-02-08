Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Charles Aviles Carreno, 22, to Guadalupe Lopez Lupercio, 19. James Coulter, 65, to Cassandra Messerly, 61. Danny Macias, 35, to Maria Amezcua, 38.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kayla Spaulding v. Zeb Spaulding.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Alvin Schroeder II, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $250, costs.
Becky Peterson, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, $100, costs.
Ian G. Dickie, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Charles J. Simons, driving under the influence of drugs, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Norma B. Hernandez, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, third-degree assault, 91 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $216.50 restitution, costs.
Mitchell A. Mattison, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Andre S. Fuller, driving under the influence, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Marlene G. Villalobos, false reporting, driving under suspension, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 20 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Yunia Pulido Vegueriz, second-degree trespass, obstructing a police officer, 14 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Kash R. Wolff, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
City ordinance violations
Brook L. Graae, theft of library materials, $196.75 restitution, costs.
Brenda L. Pearson, theft of library materials, $28 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
T’Shawn Evans, terroristic threats — two counts, use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts.
Miguel Martinez, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy J. Heiderman, attempted second-degree murder.
Joe L. Nash Jr., third-degree domestic assault — second offense, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third-degree assault on an officer — two counts.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Cassius Murray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $301.90, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Dion Quintana, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,430, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Jay A. Johnson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $801.28, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Evan Harrod, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $407.71, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Bow Whitley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $625.29, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Kristina Eisenmann, Madison, plaintiff awarded $605.36, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Sheila Kistner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,625.61, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brian J. Throener, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $694.16, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Abel Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $256, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kelly Russell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $186.07, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeff Pendergast, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,407.85, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Clint Leisinger, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,133.43, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Michelle Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $439.57, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Annie Lohan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $435.94, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Juliet M. Kernes, $25, costs. Dillon D. Santee, $20, costs. Brady L. Maruska, $75, costs. Caleb L. Gamble, $25, costs. Peace X. Kachisa, $200, costs. Colton J. Bossaller, $25, costs. Jean L. McBride, $75, costs.
Other citations
Richardt F. Rodriguez, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Deborah L. Beaudette, improper lane change, $25, costs. Wesley J. Lange, negligent driving, $75, costs. Fernando Cantera Garcia, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Marcel J. Dunson, no operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs. Rachael N. Osazuwa, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Juan Carlos Leiva Jimenez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Rebecca A. Smith, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Emily A. Moore, no valid registration, speeding, $50, costs. Mitch J. Jensen, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Theresa A. Landauer, overweight on axle, $750, costs. Jesse R. Blum, following too closely, $50, costs. Andrew Borer, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Isaiah J. Edwards, following too closely, $50, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.