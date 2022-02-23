Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Angel Caldera, 22, to Alize Perry, 21. Colton Sommer, 22, to Anna Dewispelare, 20. Victor Jaras, 33, to Breanna Couch, 22. Cameron Wallace-Boyer, 23, to Marrissa Lutt, 21.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Marc Long v. Amanda Long.
Criminal case judgments
Kain A. Brandt, 25, Madison County Jail, robbery, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 170 days served, costs.
Trey J. Wheeler, 30, 514 Lincoln Ave., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 2 days served unless waived, costs.
Kevin Cerroblanco, 23, 601 N. Fifth St., third-degree assault on an officer, driving under the influence, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 60 days to be served immediately, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Derrick J. Phillips, 26, 816 Forest Drive, probation violation for attempted possession of buprenorphine, theft by unlawful taking — second offense, 18-month probation term extended 90 days, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Traven J. Croghan, minor in possession, $250, vehicle impounded for 30 days, costs.
Allen F. Lawrence, willful reckless driving, $500, costs.
Fermin Vargas-Cruz, driving under suspension, $500, costs.
Zachary M. Mosier, reckless driving, minor in possession, $700, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Andrea D. Gonzalez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jamie L. Zobrist, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Teresa Graber, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Joseph R. Williams, zero tolerance violation, $100, vehicle impounded for 1 month, costs.
Jay G. Phillips, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
April Taylor, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), obstructing a police officer, $500, 14 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Luis Laurean-Castaneda, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jose L. Arias Quiroz, protection order violation, 11 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Danica A. All Around, driving under the influence, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $1,000, 45 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Savahanna M. Grover, driving under suspension, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Juan L. Quinones, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Thawng T. Ceu, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dustin A. Walter, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Hector A. Hernandez, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Kent L. King Daniels, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kevin J. Sidlinger, third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman.
Ethan P. Kitto, terroristic threats.
Michael L. Byrnes, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Speeding violations
Caden L. Reikofski, $25, costs. Miranda L. Plumbtree, $75, costs. Alacia M. Book, $125, costs. Adam P. Amescua, $75, costs. Turee D. Benson, $25, costs. Daniel O. Chvala, $25, costs. Mark A. McKeown, $200, costs. Tykell J. Patterson, $125, costs. Chloe A. Signor, $25, costs. Matthew J. Sloan, $75, costs. Jared J. Swantek, $125, costs. Kimberly K. Thor-Adams, $125, costs. Haligh J. Guenther, $25, costs. Branden M. Haselhorst, $25, costs.
Other citations
Rolando Velasquez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ariel A. Barrera Oliva, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Sadie M. Eberhardt, fictitious plates, no proof of insurance, $200, costs. Jacob R. Doescher, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, speeding, $550, costs. Koty E. Suing, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Lane A. Hegemann, plates not clear or visible, $25, costs. James H. Eggerling, disobeying a traffic control device, $25, costs. Lezly Velasquez, school permit violation, $75, costs. Ashley M. Klun, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Michelle L. Sawyer, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Richard D. Ulrich, no valid registration, speeding, $100, costs. Steve Hernandez, negligent driving, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Alexis F. Gomez Juarez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Olga L. Gonzalez Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Katrina A. Otto, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Pacey A. Nicklen, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. James R. Hitz, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Maria E. Rivas, railroad crossing violation, $100, costs. Ronald D. Bernhardt, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Joseph E. Petet, no valid registration, $25, costs. Francisco Vizcarrondo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
