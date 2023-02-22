Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Nicholas Haase, 26, to Kylie Bair, 27. Michael Eisenmann, 27, to Cara Lapour, 26.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Casey Johnson v. Nathan Johnson. Joni Hilkemann v. Walter Hilkemann.
Criminal case judgments
Trevor T. Thomsen, 32, 1403 Campus Drive, delivery of methamphetamine, 6 to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Maurice D. Taylor, 59, 414 Hastings Ave., third-degree domestic assault — second offense, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 53 days served, 9 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Bobby Lovenburg, 48, Madison County Jail, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 113 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, $3,000, costs.
Jayde N. Bomar, 35, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, child abuse, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 12 days served, 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Katherine A. Hansen, 31, Antelope County Jail, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving without an ignition interlock, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Jeremy W. Rood, 47, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 250 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 69 days served, costs.
Austin J. Forsythe, 23, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 1 to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 112 days served, costs.
Danielle D. Linn, 43, Madison County Jail, probation revocation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 74 days served, costs.
Jason D. Thomas, 37, 1700 N. Victory Road, attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Efrain Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Miguel A. Martinez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Robert J. Goste Jr., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Paul J. Country, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.
Andrez S. Espitia, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Jesse A. Marshall, driving under suspension, disobeying stop lights, $175, costs.
Roberto Alonzo Jimon, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Lazaro Diaz Berrio, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Dino A. Alai, driving during revocation, 6 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Theisen D. Ziehmer, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Thayne A. Babutzke, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Timothy J. Lewis, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 17 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, $618 restitution, costs.
Kaden Bear, willful reckless driving, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, 6 months’ probation, license impounded for 1 month, $250, costs.
Raymond Kopejtka, driving under the influence, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Heidi L. Barnes, theft of library materials, costs.
Tina M. Hoppe, harboring a cross dog or cat — three counts, animal at large — three counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — three counts, no dog/cat license — three counts, $185, costs.
Jamison J. Svehla, no proof of rabies vaccination — two counts, harboring a cross dog or cat — two counts, $120, costs.
Nolan J. Eller, fishing without a permit, $100, costs.
Joan M. Petersen, storage of unlicensed vehicles, $200, costs.
Charlotte M. Neitzke, harboring a cross dog or cat, no dog/cat license, $30, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Shelby J. Coffman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $586.49, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joaquin Arias, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $264, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kedron Koehler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,584, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Daniel Graae, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $859.44, costs.
Discover Bank v. David W. Zyla, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,346.19, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Enriqueta Ozuna Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $311.52, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kolbi B. Furgerson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,320.61, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Myranda R. Butler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,648.58, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cheyenne Hutson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,480.28, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Abel Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $234.94, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Clinton L. Palmer, Albion, plaintiff awarded $154.14, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Johnny D. Najera, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $218.55, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Charles R. Hintz III, $200, costs. Marco A. Cuellar, $75, costs. Zac S. Carhart, $75, costs. Kalvin J. Alberts, $25, costs. Mindi S. Tabares, $125, costs. Katherine Rempfer — two counts, $100, costs. Brian W. Springer, $25, costs. Tricia E. Kersting, $75, costs. Derrick J. Phillips, $20, costs.
Other citations
Payson L. Owen, following too closely, $50, costs. Jose I. Arita Vasquez, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Leobardo C. Saldana, no valid registration — two counts, $50, costs. Ty D. Crabtree, no valid registration, $25, costs. Teresa M. Bates, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Cami C. Willard, unsafe backing, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Autumn M. Rynes-Hammer, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Austin R. Hobbs-Pataki, no proof of insurance, no valid registration — two counts, $150, costs. John M. Lewis, no proof of insurance, $250, costs. Benjamin T. Smith, no proof of insurance, fictitious plates, $150, costs. Erika Lara Ponce, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Dezera F. Husted, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs. Alex Blecher, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Hayley A. Valadez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Delores A. Sewell, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Shane D. Luther, traffic control signal violation, failure to stay in lane, speeding — two counts, $525, costs. Larry L. Wecker, improper turn, $25, costs. Patrick L. Howard, disobeying stop lights, $75, costs. Colton J. McDonald, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Kathryn J. Chatham, disobeying a traffic control device, $25, costs. Kristopher L. Powell, failure to stay in lane, careless driving, stop/yield sign violation, speeding, $275, costs. James R. Spencer, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Jose M. Gonzalez Beltran, no valid registration, $25, costs. Raymond G. Hemmer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Eric A. Ramaekers, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Victor M. Aviles Carreno, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Theodore J. Smith, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Tavieyn A. Frisch, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Andrew K. Allen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bawi T. Thang, no valid registration, $26, costs. Jeremy E. Logan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Tyler W. Smith, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Kathine R. Jordan, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bobette L. Ferguson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Melvin I. Ramirez Zelada, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brenda J. Vanschoiack, no valid registration, $25, costs. Joshua I. Perez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Zachary Q. Pavel, no valid registration, $25, costs. Gregory A. McFadden, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Marvin J. Guerra-Ruiz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
