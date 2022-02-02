Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Lynn Hoffart, 78, to Patricia Colbert, 73. Craig Rahn, 40, to Jessica Meyer, 38. Richard Rice, 62, to Joyce Scott, 61.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kirenia Pina v. Julio Hernandez Qunitina. Kerri Weinrich v. Michael Weinrich.
Criminal case judgments
Abraham F. Montalvo Jr., 50, 1312 S. Third St., attempted terroristic threats, second-degree false imprisonment, domestic assault causing bodily injury, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 2 days served unless waived, costs.
Jared Wagner, 35, Columbus, driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving without an ignition interlock device $2,000, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 204 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Jairo Ortega, 20, Norfolk, third-degree assault, attempted terroristic threats, 24 months’ probation, 40 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 28 days served, 90 additional days to be served before probation ends, costs.
Richard J. Winters Jr., 40, 804 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 114, probation violation for issuing bad checks ($1,500-$5,000), 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 169 days served, costs.
Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 42, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Marissa Martinez, 24, York County Jail, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Troy D. Chaney, 40, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 98 days served, costs.
Joe L. Nash Jr., 26, Wayne, possession of methamphetamine, 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Pedro Matias-Tziquin, 32, Norfolk, criminal impersonation, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 97 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 69 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Madison County Court
Kelly J. Red Tomahawk, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 32 days served, costs.
Kevi D. Eichberger, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Arcadio Zayas Bercourt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dustin M. Andersen, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Tegan O. McLean, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Brooke R. Cooper, failure to appear, failure to return library materials, $100, $114.76 restitution, costs.
Derek R. Johnson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Destiny T. Tumbs, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Salenna A. Holan, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Lyndon A. Hawk, false reporting, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Noel Herrera, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Khaleem E. Beringer, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Civil case judgments
Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home v. Catherine Goodell, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $12,919.33, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Leuvys Leyva, Madison, plaintiff awarded $310.20, costs.
Speeding violations
Joshua Howell, $200, costs. Dylan Schmuecker, $125, costs. Hugo M. Sandoval, $25, costs. Jennifer L. Sharp, $25, costs. Theodore L. Huber, $75, costs. Carlos J. Jimenez Velez, $75, costs. Jaxon J. Suckstorf, $75, costs. Noel Marquez, $26, costs. Angie L. Highland, $25, costs. Jackelin Madrid, $125, costs. Roberto C. Martinez Jr., $200, costs. Blanca I. Sanchez, $75, costs. Noel Vazquez, $25, costs. Heidi M. Burton, $75, costs. Dennis D. Hollan, $75, costs. Joshua P. Pfister, $125, costs. Gabriel W. Romero, $125, costs.
Other citations
Cordell W. Coburn, improper turn, stop sign or yield sign violation, $100, costs. Jeremy Frerichs, careless driving, $100, costs. Jane Medelman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Leah A. Franklin, traffic control signal device violation, $25, costs. Steven M. Sanderford, speeding, failure to use child passenger restraint, $50, costs. Jose D. Canales-Delgado, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Derek D. Preister, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cadyn J. Kocourek, negligent driving, $75, costs. Tim E. Whitley, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Mary F. Drott, following too closely, $50, costs. Nathan D. Steskal, traffic control signal violation, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Ethan D. Koehler, careless driving, $100, costs. Yesenia N. Santiago, careless driving, $100, costs. David W. Inderlied, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Tayton B. Lierman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Krishna N. Velagapudi, no valid registration, costs. Andrea M. Haase, improper turn, $25, costs. Samuel Tziquin-Mach, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
