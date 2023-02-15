Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Spencer Emerson, 25, to Addison Tiemens, 21. Ryan Christiansen, 33, to Kacy Fielder, 37.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Sheila Nitz v. Cody Nitz. Brian Matthies v. Brenda Matthies.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Alberto Pineda, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Matthew W. Heck, unlawful possession of explosives, $250, costs.
Mark W. Patrick, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shem Slocum, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jonathan R. Alba, driving under the influence, careless driving, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $525, costs.
Jesse M. Prather, driving under suspension — two counts, no proof of ownership, $250, costs.
George Porter, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, $600, costs.
Lee Batson, driving under the influence, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Evangeline Merrick, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Eryn J. Arbuthnot, third-degree assault, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Javier Garcia, resisting arrest, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Andrew L. Carreon, false reporting, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Gregory G. Peterson, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Sarah L. Martin, driving under the influence, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Fremanda R. Little, failure to appear — two counts, $200, costs.
Larry D. Wilson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Raul Pereda Jr., zero tolerance violation, $100, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Christian Estevez Jaquez, negligent child abuse, 6 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Kayla L. Wattier, driving under the influence, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Tiffany D. Robinson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Daniel Young, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Susan M. Ashton, theft of library materials, $29 restitution, costs.
Elizabeth A. Colston, theft of library materials, $213.90 restitution, costs.
Mirtha Ledesma, no dog/cat license — three counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — three counts, $30, costs.
Angel Monroe, animal at large — two counts, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Savannah R. Koepke, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua M. Barnes, second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more).
Brandon L. James, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Michelle Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,156.58, costs.
Speeding violations
Maikel Ramos Garcia, $125, costs. A. Jared Evans, $75, costs. Isaac R. Moon, $25, costs. Yan Fuentes Jerez, $25, costs. David G. Harmon, $25, costs. Shane D. Thayer, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Rosa M. Pedraza Sanchez, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Alexander D. Berger, improper/defective vehicle lights, $25, costs. Colton J. McDonald, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Adrian C. Barritt, following too closely, $50, costs. Susan M. Ashton, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Blanca I. Sanchez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Josue Soto Enriquez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kevin L. Jenkins, disobeying stop lights, $124, costs.
Pedro Perez Castro, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Luis A. Rodriguez, Santiago, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Arlynn Knudsen Jr., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Diane K. Wilson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Bradley Gutska, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Nestor D. Gonzalez Tozcano, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessica Gutierrez, following too closely, $50, costs. Gage L. Christian, no valid registration, $25, costs. Janet B. Ulrich, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Nicholas A. So, careless driving, $100, costs. Arian Y. Hernandez, no valid registration, $25, costs.
