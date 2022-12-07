Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Chad Jochum, 51, to Candice Andersen, 42. Zachariah Fuoss, 30, to Kendra Freudenburg, 32. Andrew Philbrick, 27, to Sarah Bryant, 38.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Yaquelin Reyes-Monterroso v. Julio Monterroso-Perez. RaeLynn Shoemaker v. Cody Shoemaker. Cody Bode v. Jessica Bode.
Criminal case judgments
Eleazar Romero-Guzman, 25, Madison County Jail, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 108 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, $2,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Aaron Gilligan, 20, Madison County Jail, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 67 days served, costs.
Cassandra M. Stafford, 38, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Eirene E. Waite, 58, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, attempted failure to appear, 60 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
MADISON COUNTY COURT
Criminal case judgments
Dylan M. Dohmen, shooting wildlife from forbidden area, hunting without permission, $700, costs.
Willis M. Purcell, possession of marijuana, $301, costs.
Erick Haro, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Lonnie R. Dittman, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $400, costs.
Adrian A. Centeno, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cody E. Booth, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Daniel M. Gustafson, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Jace M. Monday, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Sean J. Wetterberg, willful reckless driving, $500, costs.
Anthony R. Gustafson, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
David A. Cubillos, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jolene M. Deleon, theft of library materials, costs.
Maria Y. Karakatsanis, exceeding limit on number of dogs, no pet license — seven counts, $155, costs.
Mary N. Otero, no pet license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, $45, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Harlee D. Pufahl, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria D. Robles, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $720, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Ildenia Leyva Escobar, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,690, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa Wortmann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $166.99, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Caitlyn J. Stahley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $630.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amber Jo Roberts, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $706.97, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria Cincuir, Madison, plaintiff awarded $240, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Shania Zessin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,578.70, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Fonseca, Madison, plaintiff awarded $247, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Joseph M. Reeves, $125, costs. Martin L. Skillet, $25, costs. Humberto Valdes Torres, $75, costs. Gonzalo Amescua, $75, costs. Caleb R. Rihanek, $125, costs. Korbin L. Alberts, $200, costs. Dustin J. Kauffman, $25, costs. Jesus Munoz, $25, costs. Peter D. Dolan, $125, costs.
Other citations
Ciynthia R. Valero, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kevin Gwalla, no valid registration — three counts, no proof of insurance — three counts, $375, costs. Richard Torres Jr., no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Josiah G. Sholes, handheld wireless communication device violation, $200, costs. Jose A. Sica Suhul, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Kristine Tuxhorn, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jose A. Garcia, excess windshield tint, speeding, $50, costs. Marcos Rodriguez, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Maria M. Mendez Lopez, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Nicholle A. Sazama, careless driving, $100, costs.
Oscar Hernandez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Kenneth M. Eberhart Jr., traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Nathaniel J. Belitz, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Karla A. Balmaceda, no valid registration, $25, costs. Nelson Centurion Cordova, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Richard R. Sanchez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Adriana N. Faust, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Matthew Delgado Valencia, excessive noise, $25, costs. Vernon J. Haselhorst, improper turn, $25, costs. Decemberlyn S. Kilcoin, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cassity R. Brazee, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Cassandra Cazares, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.