Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Alejandro Marquez Garcia, 41, to Maria Duque, 58.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez, attempt of a Class 4 felony, assault by mutual consent, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Sheila J. Reyna, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Austin J. McCully, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Cathy G. Espinoza, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Karen K. Hall, reckless driving, $500, vehicle impounded for 30 days, costs.
Randall F. Baker, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Skyles A. Kinkaid, minor in possession, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Maddoxx Cordova, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief ($0-$500), protection order violation, 150 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 34 days served, $300, costs.
Cadyn J. Kocourek, unlawful use of tobacco, electronic nicotine, $100, costs.
Michael L. Billie, third-degree domestic assault, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Destiny T. Tumbs, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Mark W. Patrick, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Randall F. Baker Jr., driving under suspension, 3 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Benjamin M. Laska, first-degree criminal trespassing, $750, costs.
Victor M. Jaras, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $250, costs.
Joaquin J. Jaras, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $250, costs.
Shelby L. Conway, negligent child abuse, 45 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Troy D. Chaney, assault by a confined person.
Civil case judgments
General Collection Co. v. Adam Warburton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $443.71, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Angela C. Houdek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $819, interest, fees, costs.
Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Luis A. Gallardo Lopez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $6,578, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Charles M. Aviles Carreno, $75, costs. Kiya D. Whitmarsh, $75, costs. Joanna Canchan, $75, costs. Logan D. Jackson, $25, costs. Roilan Illas Rodriguez, $25, costs. Michael L. Settje, $25, costs. Jennifer A. Fleming, $25, costs. Wright W. Chamberlain, $75, costs. Ian M. Ciurej, $75, costs. Dustin M. Damian, $200, costs. Calvin J. Paulsen, $125, costs. Jeffery A. Leach, $75, costs.
Other citations
Michael A. Douglas, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Neriza V. Aruta, expired in-transit decal, speeding, $76, costs. Jacob R. Kittle, expired in-transit decal, speeding, $125, costs. Troy W. Austin, stop sign/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Gustabo Garzoria, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jake A. Winterburn, following too closely, speeding, $125, costs. Randall F. Baker, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Mariah J. Jacobsen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Colton R. Gieselman, improper lane change, $25, costs. Danial L. Kiichler Sr., following too closely, speeding, $125, costs. Nolan J. Strand, following too closely, $50, costs. Curtis Hart, careless driving, $100, costs. Gary M. Paesl, no valid registration, failure to update operator’s license, $50, costs. Jairo Ortega Aguilar, no valid registration, $25, costs. Emily M. Morrow, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
