Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Antonio Tambriz Menchu, 26, to Maria Ventura Gomez, 30.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Nicholas Frazier, 23, Madison County Jail, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 296 days served, costs.
Kevin Sidlinger, 33, Stanton, third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, driving during revocation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 60 days to be served immediately, 18 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Sergio R. Salazar-Peña, 38, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 46 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, 32, 600 S. Boxelder St., operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — three counts, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 40 days served, license revoked for two years, costs.
Vernon S. Munson, 52, Plainview, obstructing governmental operations, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Dominique J. Gonzalez, false reporting, first-degree criminal trespass, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for three days served, costs.
Daniel Young, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, ($500-$1,499), theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), nine months in the Madison County Jail with credit for five days served, costs.
Angel Cienfuegos, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 14 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for one year, costs.
Ty M. Rogers, no federal or state waterfowl stamp, $50, costs.
Landon B. Krenzer, driving under the influence, $500, six months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Robby J. Robinson, driving under suspension, seven days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for one year, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, criminal mischief ($0-$500), three months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Thomas M. Harris, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $150, $4.82 restitution, costs.
Austin M. Jansen, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $250, $169.46 restitution, costs.
Brenden D. Brown, obstructing a police officer, $300, costs.
Justin Grills, third-degree assault, nine months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 42 days served, costs.
Karla Balmaceda, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shontelle M. Tweedy, false reporting, $500, costs.
Samuel B. Kolterman, driving under the influence, $500, eight months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Adriana L. Orozco, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Emma F. Hebert, theft of library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Andrew K. Warneke, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, driving during revocation.
Cody A. Hansen, second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats.
Joseph W. Beyer, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Young, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Summer Linke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $347.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kaitlyn A. Dirkschneider, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $171.46, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Laura D. Langston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $11,205.33, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brian M. Kruse, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $2,482.51, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. James F. Hay, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,154, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Aaron D. Lee, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $543.84, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Carlos Menchu, $125, costs. Victor D. Oliva Estrada, $75, costs. Reynaldo E. Cienfuegos, $25, costs. Justin T. Beaird, $200, costs. Nicholas E. Cronon, $75, costs. Reagan E. Fries, $125, costs. Branic L. Richards, $25, costs. Cindy S. Garcia, $75, costs. Pedro Cadavieco Gonzalez, $125, costs. Baylor G. Alexander, $25, costs. Orlando Loeza Dorantes, $75, costs.
Other citations
Griffin L. Leuthold, careless driving, $100, $475 restitution, costs. Robert P. Baker Jr., unlawful parking, $25, costs. Esau Mendez Perez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Luke H. Herstedt, braking violation, $50, costs. Vidal A. Aguirre Jimenez, braking violation, $50, costs. Nessa C. Libby, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Wilson Aguilar Hernandez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kayla A. Reed, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Amanda E. Dahlkoetter, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
