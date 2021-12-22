Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Mark Behrens, 37, to Kristina Osborne, 39. Arthur Reed, 41, to Sarah Prusa, 39.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Junior VanBuren v. Kashia VanBuren.
Criminal case judgments
Adam Crapson, 26, 1700 N. Victory Road, attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional — three counts, 180 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Hector D. Medina, 32, Stanton, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, 24-month probation term extended 6 months, costs.
Denise Luna, 32, Meadow Grove, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 75 days served, costs.
Erica Ober, 20, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Devin D. Delgado, 26, 302 N. 14th St., attempted delivery of marijuana — two counts, first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree criminal trespassing, attempted first-degree false imprisonment, assault by strangulation, 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 62 days served, costs.
Riley D. Thompson, 37, Sumner, driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving under suspension, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,500, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Daniel J. Hubbs, 39, Omaha, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 192 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Charles E. Loughmann, 30, Madison, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear when on bail, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 82 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Gabriel J. Tielke, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Serena L. Williams, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$200), $500, $900 restitution, 8 months’ probation, costs.
Chelsea L. Carman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Timothy J. Carroll, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Hector Hernandez, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Tanya Kay Kuehler, willful reckless driving, $300, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 15 days served, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Michael A. Gilliam, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Richard R. Kotrous, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Patrick J. Harlan, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 24 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 5 years, costs.
Karla A. Diaz, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.
Jesus R. Sierra Chaparro, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Skyles A. Kinkaid, minor in possession, $500, 20 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Diego R. Garcia, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $350, costs.
James M. Johnson, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Pedro Mejia-Sanchez, driving under the influence, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Aimee Anderson, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Gannon J. Easland, possession of a fictitious state identification card, $250, costs.
Raige R. Fernau, driving under the influence, $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Christopher D. Mueller, public indecency, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Victor M. Peraza, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tyler W. Smith, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 8 months’ probation, costs.
Joshua E. Wohlman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ryan C. Crisp, property maintenance violation, permit violation, $100, costs.
Kathy Wik, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $100, costs.
Marissa G. Drake, harboring a cross dog or cat, $100, costs.
Dean P. Schmit, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Joshua T. Gunderson, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennie D. Cramm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $188.94, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Karen L. Sheaks, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $376.67, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Yesenia Magallan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,531.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cassandra Walter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $429.71, interest, fees, costs.
Ace Furniture & TV v. Skyler Rodekohr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $713.33, costs.
Ace Furniture & TV v. James R. Spencer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $508.98, costs.
Ace Furniture & TV v. Luke Sukup, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,723.97, costs.
Ace Furniture & TV v. Nilda Aponte, Madison, plaintiff awarded $6,468.32, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Carmen Thackston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,216.21, costs.
DMC v. Santiago Barritt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,869.53, costs.
DMC v. Joseph Hogeland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,095.43, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Lisa Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,008.50, costs.
Speeding violations
Jeffrey L. Hoadley, $25, costs. Terry H. Miller, $25, costs. Felix A. Espinosa Garcia, $75, costs. Chad L. Kline, $25, costs. Vashawn A. Classen, $75, costs. Jordyn Doolittle, $125, costs. Mallory M. Comely, $25, costs. Jonathan R. Brandow, $75, costs.
Other citations
Justin D. Clausen, negligent driving, $50, costs. Josue Soto, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs. Jessyka A. Schoen, no proof of insurance, speeding, $275, costs. Crystal A. Woldt, careless driving, $100, costs. Jacob A. Hansen, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Bradley R. Bussey, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Araceli Aragon, no proof of insurance, speeding, $225, costs. Yoanki Lopez-Fiz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Rafael J. Suarez Alvarez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Colton A. Melendrez, failure to use seatbelt, speeding, $100, costs. Blayne H. McCaffrey, no license on person, $25, costs. Angel M. Ruiz Loyola, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Devin L. Mehlhaf, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Jose A. Roman Neponuseno, exhaust violation, inoperable lights, overweight on axle, $75, costs.
Clint J. Leifeld, inoperable lights, $25, costs. Mikayla M. Bynum, no valid registration, $26, costs. Sada L. Carr, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Dylan M. Barlow, following too closely, no valid registration, $75, costs. Jon C. Rose, negligent driving, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Blaine M. Lammers, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Katie M. Hahlbeck, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Pamela G. Walton, following too closely, $50, costs. Daniel L. Powell, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Jamie A. Hirschbrunner, no valid registration, $25, costs. Anthony J. Rich, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Peyton M. Hausmann, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Aida Contreras-Figueroa, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Joshua W. Phillips, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Joanna G. Rodriguez, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.