Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Devin Zollars, 27, to Ashley Whitehead, 28.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Elizabeth Kahny v. Nicholas Kahny.
Criminal case judgments
Nicholas Valbuena, 22, Madison County Jail, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats, 12 to 19 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 131 days served, $1,315 restitution, costs.
Travis Johnson, 42, 800 S. 18th St., Apt. 21, driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation, $1,000, 50 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for five days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Treyvon A. Jennings, 30, Madison, $1,000, driving under the influence — third offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 273 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for two days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Thomas J. Ingram, 44, Madison County Jail, third-degree assault, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 138 days served, costs.
Jolyn M. Eatherton, 30, 117 N. 25th St., Apt. 11, driving under the influence, $500, seven days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 days served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for one day served, $3,197 restitution — joint in several, costs.
Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, 808 S. 15th St., possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, $500, 37 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 21 days served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for six months, costs.
Joshua L. Sanders, 41, Madison County Jail, aiding consummation of a felony, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 178 days served, costs.
Devin N. Zollars, 27, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine, 18-month probation term continued.
Curtis D. Potmesil, 38, Reception and Treatment Center, attempted terroristic threats, attempted third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, nine months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 56 days served, costs.
Judson Dupree, 37, Madison County Jail, third-degree assault on an employee of the Department of Health and Human Services, three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 45 days served, nine months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Riley A. Butts, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $200, $395 restitution, costs.
Ariel Barrera Oliva, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Maria Martinez, driving under the influence , $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Justin A. Tidball, disturbing the peace, three days in the Madison County Jail with credit for three days served, costs.
Mia A. Secrist, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, $175, costs.
Luke D. Stevens, driving under the influence, $500, nine months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Florencio Xorxe Tzoc, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Rashawn Gooden, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for one year, costs.
Jacob C. Bender, minor in possession, $250, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Hector A. Perez, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Owen L. Sarratt, driving under the influence, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Steven M. Sanderford, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for one day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Juan J. Bautista Castro, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Kaleb L. Masur, false reporting, $150, costs.
Paxton A. Prauner, reckless driving, $400, costs.
Cindy M. Cooper, disorderly conduct, $100, costs.
Sarah E. Nogrady, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for one day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
City ordinance violations
Revel T. Koehler, theft of library materials, costs.
Angel A. Monroe, barking dog, no pet license — three counts, no proof of rabies vaccination, — three counts, $105, costs.
Erin D. Rose, no pet license, failure to quarantine animal, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $95, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Crystal L. Eberhardt, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey S. Forney, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael J. Fowler, possession of a controlled substance.
Lovey L. Cosme, child abuse.
Michelle M. Macias, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Armando Soto, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $622.90, costs.
Discover Bank v. Christopher L. Jones, Madison, plaintiff awarded $6,343.56, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Leonardo Torres Moreno, Madison, plaintiff awarded $317.71, interest, fees, costs.
Love Signs v. Andrew M. Sherbeck, plaintiff awarded $19,030.45, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Samantha Mullen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $651.92, costs.
Ford Motor Credit Co. v. James L. Short, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $16,088.59, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kenneth Eddy, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $132, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. David Carranza, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $834.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Rebecca L. Sonnier, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,333.18, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Anthony R. Smith, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,500, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amy A. Logan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $750, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Derrick Dohmen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,368.47, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Luis P. Cortez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $389, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Daniel J. Sichmeller, $75, costs. Kevin A. Meza Alvarado, $75, costs. Kylie R. Wilcox, $25, costs. Matthew J. Carpenter, $75, costs. Kellen M. WIlliams, $125, costs. Jesse J. Luetkenhaus, $75, costs. Devon R. Tunender, $25, costs. Amy J. Himburg, $25, costs. Misty D. Ondrak, $25, costs. Ronnie D. Cook, $75, costs. Alan M. Vazquez-Marrufo, $75, costs. Matthew E. Hunter, $125, costs. Alexander J. Blanken, $200, costs.
Other citations
Aaron M. Lohrberg, improper/defective vehicle lights, $25, costs. Hayley M. Hardisty, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Raydel A. Gines Prieto, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Tucker C. Hood, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Haleigh N. Tjeerdsma, following too closely, $50, costs. Amber R. Bargstadt, following too closely, $50, costs. Juan Fonseca Lara, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Cameron J. Schulte, stop/yield sign violation, failure to use seat belt, $100, costs. Carmen Rodriguez-Ocasio, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Jeffrey S. Naylor, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brenda S. Waterman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Pamela A. Anderson, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Blanca R. Tate, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Katherine L. Barr, negligent driving, $75, costs. Johnathan M. Sobotka, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Cynthia K. Ruppert, improper lane change, $25, costs. Katelyn P. Hurlbert, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Noelbis Vazquez, careless driving, no headlights, $125, costs. Andrew K. Quigley, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Eugene L. Snodgrass, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Randall W. Gillham, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kristen M. Gotschall, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jose A. Cuellar, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jacqueline Ciriaco Ferrer, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
