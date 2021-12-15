Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Yofry Mateo Cortes, 23, to Ana Jacinto Lopez, 19. Riley Hewitt, 22, to Nelly Ramirez, 22. Thar Yar, 33, to Pay Pay, 32.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Michael Richardson v. Brandi Richardson. Paul Lind v. Shayla Lind.
Criminal case judgments
Jason L. Koehler, 43, Nebraska Department of Corrections, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 120 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 29 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Michael Faustino, failure to appear, no pet license, no rabies vaccination, animal at large, $145, costs.
Lucas J. Wheeler, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, $475, costs.
Micah B. Wood, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Carter J. Keller, shooting wildlife from roadway, $500, costs.
Alexis Velasquez, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Benjamin P. Gaukel, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Gabryel M. Dahlkoetter, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Daniel O. Castillo, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kenneth W. Holston, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Garet L. Hurlbert, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Wright W. Chamberlin, harassment protection order violation, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 26 days served, 12 months’ probation, 40 hours’ community service, costs.
Lester M. Drake, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Andrew R. Paulsen, driving under suspension, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Kevin Beard, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Ty L. Berg, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Gabriel Rodriguez, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Gustavo A. Pacheco, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.
Jesus Montes III, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Ryan W. Christiansen, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Jacob A. Maly, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Alicia Saul, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, vehicle impounded for 60 days, costs.
Kolten Bulin, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Stanley E. Acklie, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Pamela L. Burns, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, driving under the influence, $500, 14 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Brittney F. Veik, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Christopher D. Mueller, driving under the influence of drugs, inhaling intoxicating substances, $1,000, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 45 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Tammi J. Sanders, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Dylan L. Prokopec, false reporting, $250, costs.
Natasha L. Quigley, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $1,500 restitution, costs.
Jerica J. Moore, disturbing the peace, no operator’s license, 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Bryson R. Bovee, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michelle Macias, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $100, costs.
Ricardo D. Lopez, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, $1,000, costs.
Evan Orozco, leaving the scene of an accident, $300, costs.
Elizabeth J. Scannell, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jason Clyde, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $189.34, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. William Moore, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,273.32, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Tiffany Reed, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $792.40, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Larry R. Burival, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,649.92, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Tanya Heck, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $687.68, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Dawn M. Hoppe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $995.76, interest, fees, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Kailee Schaller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,851.40, costs.
Speeding violations
Kannon W. Larsen, $25, costs. Riley J. Thompson, $125, costs. Natalie M. Jarecke, $25, costs. Jacob A. Morgan, $25, costs. James A. Haynes, $25, costs. Molly A. Windeshausen, $25, costs. Simranjit Singh, $75, costs. Jerry L. Sukup, $125, costs. Isaak J. Wiebelhaus, $125, costs.
Other citations
Lorna Prue, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Di Di, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Natanael Magana-Adame, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Colten M. Rystrom, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Josephine I. Knust, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Obed A. Arizmendi Conchas, stop sign or yield sign violation — two counts, $150, costs. Maria F. Mercado, passing a stopped school bus, $500, costs. Markeeta Reynolds, no valid registration, $25, costs. Juan R. Tzoy Jimon, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Lizbey Sanchez Oregon, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Henry P. James, improper lane change, $25, costs. Hayley M. Hardisty, no headlights/tinted windows, $26, costs. Landon M. Johnson, following too closely, $50, costs. Tiernan J. Happ, failure to yield right of way, no operator’s license, $50, costs. Ben L. Thornton, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Cameron L. Kahlo, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
