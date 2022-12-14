Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Thomas Wiggins, 46, to Angela Woods, 41. Jace Bender 37, to Helen Coss, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Dustin Schlote v. Kayla Schlote.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Kade J. Caspersen, age misrepresentation, $300, costs.
Lyle J. Frisch, second-degree trespass — three counts, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Colleen S. Key, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Saw Paw, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Brian M. Anderson, reckless driving, failure to comply with citation, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Benjamin Maldonado, violating deer regulations, $100, costs.
Kari M. Hangman, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Kaylee L. Bruns, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jerald R. Wildermuth, willful reckless driving, $500, license revoked for 30 days, costs.
Jessie Moore, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Anthony J. Kaup, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Natasha A. Vanness-Hauf, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Blake W. Buchanan, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Cristi Castillo Gutierrez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), obstructing a police officer, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Caiden M. Terry, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Walter D. Mason, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Mynor A. Monterroso, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $500, costs.
Steve J. Simonson, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, disturbing the peace, $1,100, costs.
Judid Garcia, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Stacy L. Highstrom, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Roosevelt Woodall, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace, 19 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, costs.
Nolan J. Jones, third-degree assault, $300, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Doris K. Rice, false reporting, $300, costs.
Emmanuel F. Moilinga, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Gregory C. Schwager, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 9 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
City ordinance violations
Levi G. Schmidt, littering, $100, costs.
Luis A. Sanchez, zero tolerance violation, $100, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jason L. Thomas, third-degree assault on an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Lyle J. Frisch, possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal Legate, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Mercedes L. Divis, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense (three counts).
Speeding violations
Pablo Chavez, $25, costs. Davier Saez Muniz, $125, costs. Wesley M. Rohloff, $25, costs. Thomas J. Gubbels, $25, costs. Ethan M. Greene, $125, costs. Amanda J. Schulte, $75, costs. Gavin J. Yosten, $75, costs. Keytan M. Lemburg, $25, costs. Benjamin W. Hemphill, $25, costs. Leri Diaz Jaquez, $25, costs. Jhony D. Escobar, $75, costs. Austin E. Dohmen, $125, costs. Elonka Williams, $75, costs.
Other citations
Alixandra E. Jones, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Nelson Centurion Cordova, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Keara M. Summers, careless driving, $100, costs. Devin A. Roberts, no valid registration, $25, costs. Espen D. Borer, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Sofia Liquemc, no operator’s license, failure to use child passenger restraint, driving left of center, $125, costs. Todd W. Robey, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Matthew J. Ulrich, no valid registration, $25, costs. Paige E. Anthony, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Alberto Abreu Hernandez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Maria Fortin, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Harold J. Waterman, following too closely, $50, costs. Mercedes L. Divis, negligent driving, $75, costs. Osmay Mesa, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Kaitlyn R. Bos, negligent driving, $75, costs. Isaiah R. Olson, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.