Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Eli Fink, 22, to Tristin Kimberly, 23. Christopher Prauner, 37, to Mazgase Mtika, 29.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kaitlinn Sidlinger v. Kevin Sidlinger.
Criminal case judgments
Crystal L. Eberhardt, 39, 1101 Park Ave., third-degree assault of an officer, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Mathew G. Gaunt, 37, 2002 W. Omaha Ave., first-degree assault, 48 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, $12,876 restitution, costs.
Adam J. Mittelstaedt, 43, 508 S. Eighth St., intentional child abuse, third-degree assault, failure to appear when on bail, 360 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 88 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Isabelle L. Roepke, 24, 601 S. Second St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 18 months’ probation, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, $500, $374 restitution, license revoked for 1 years, costs.
Miguel A. Sixtos, 28, 410 Indiana Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, failure to appear when on bail, 5 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 273 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, 19, 1403 Lakewood Drive, No. 1, terroristic threats, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 52 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Jason L. Koehler, 43, 1406 Elm Ave., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served, costs.
Lucas E. Dean, 31, Wayne, failure to appear when on bail, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 69 days served, costs.
Martrail M. Edwards, 21, Nebraska Department of Corrections, attempted possession of psilocybin, 2 to 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 3 days served, 24 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Marisa R. Jenkins, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, $175, costs.
Andrew T. Westerberg, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Tashasia Lueken, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 90 days served, 16 months’ probation, costs.
Kimberly K. McAllister, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Travis L. Frahm, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Giovani Adame, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ruben A. Alvarez, no pet license — three counts, no rabies vaccination — three counts, animal at large — three counts, $135, costs.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Jodine Strong, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,083.11, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Nitassha L. Rath, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $342.37, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Mary Maddox, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $843.28, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Lois Hemmer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $756.19, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Rose Flowers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,342.97, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Sarah Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $639.30, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Teri Colwell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $316.41, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Michael E. Thress, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,260.55, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Ernest M. Ruiz Jr., $25, costs. Josiah T. Wedekind, $75, costs. Jacqueline B. Braden, $25, costs. Caden L. Reikofski, $75, costs. Brendan R. Wruble, $75, costs. Po L. Thay, $75, costs. Gary W. Campbell, $25, costs. Trista L. Slonecker, $75, costs. Neleigh S. Kovar, $125, costs. Michael D. Hull, $25, costs. Anthony Guardando Silvera, $25, costs. Natasha L. Johnson, $125, costs. Christine Torres, $75, costs.
Other citations
Ray W. Stahla, no commercial driver’s license, inoperable lights, $125, costs. Roger D. Kahny, overweight on axle, $25, costs. Pulido T. Esteban, no operator’s license, overweight on axle, load contents violation, $500, costs. Juan C. Rivera Pacheo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Maria Villalpando Zamora, no valid registration, $25, costs. Samantha J. Prellwitz, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Christopher H. Webb, improper lane change, $25, costs. Nour Kouatli, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Trevor R. Anderson, no valid registration, $25, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.