Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jeffrey Hoadley, 31, to Annetta Reynolds, 34.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Britney Miller v. Brandon Miller. Collin Heller v. Keriann Heller. Sean Rowan v. Leah Kohles.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Patrick T. Gaffney, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Juan A. Robles, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Kaden A. Bear, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Kris A. Ames, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Shaye H. Fischer, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Jeffrey A. Fuerhoff, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Marlene G. Villalobos, false reporting, driving under suspension, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Kevin Becerril, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Glenn E. Sims, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Michael Bouckaert, failure to appear.
Patrick R. Prince, possession of a controlled substance.
Ricardo Valenzuela, first-degree false imprisonment.
Dustin L. Power, possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy R. Jensen, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Raymond Kopejtka, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,077.93, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jose Ramirez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,327.31, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kate R. Lassila-Newell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $132, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jolene E. Gerdes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Kathleen Greek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $432.07, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Norma Zuniga, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $320.78, interest, fees, costs.
TD Bank USA v. Alicia Maughan, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,414.56, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Gregory Greve, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $802.52, interest, fees, costs.
TD Bank USA v. Kayla Spaulding, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,560.33, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Yancey Cortner, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $378.91, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Kaden C. Forney, $75, costs. Fernando Romero, $200, costs. Jan C. Gomez, $25, costs. Urias Lopez Abarca, $25, costs. Jaime Martinez, $75, costs. Yordan O. Sosa Santana, $200, costs. Chase J. Halsey, $25, costs. Tanner D. Board, $200, costs. Trey J. Miller, $25, costs. Yolanda R. Clinch, $25, costs. Alexander R. Baatz, $75, costs. Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, $200, costs. Danielle M. Wilson, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jorge A. Puentes, no valid operator’s license, $76, costs. Bryan A. Lohan, negligent driving, $75, costs. Cole W. Fundus, following too closely, $50, costs. Margaret P. Merritt, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Sage R. Stolpe, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Camilo Gutierrez Garcia, no operator’s license, speeding, $85, costs. Jena K. Holmes, disobeying a traffic control device, no valid registration, speeding, $250, costs. Dominic M. Miller-Dickau, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tanner M. Tomka, no valid registration, $25, costs. Yilian Lemus Tamayo, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Carlos E. Lux Ramos, improper stopping/parking, $25, costs. Thomas F. McCoy, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Katie M. Couch, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Lucas W. Hammer, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Josue E. Lopez Chavez, no valid operator’s license, wrong way, $100, costs. Taylor J. Anderson, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.