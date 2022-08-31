Madison County court list
Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Nolan Adams, 25, to Payge Andersen, 25. Jorge Torres, 24, to Tanya Nava, 23. Cory Smith, 49, to RaeAnn Conroy, 41. Robert Thomas, 32, to Jamie Frisch, 27.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Audrey Thompson v. Jared Thompson. Sherri Gall v. Adam Gall. Brenden Olsen v. Lindsay Olsen. Nichole Marshall v. Devan Marshall.
Criminal case judgments
Anthony Smith, 37, Lincoln, issuing bad checks ($1,500 or more), failure to appear, 36 to 52 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 79 days served, $1,681 restitution, costs.
Bruce M. Simonsen, 24, Wisner, possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence, $500, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 15 days served, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Samantha J. Moncebaiz, 50, 1007 N. Sixth St., Apt. 6, possession of methamphetamine, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Angel A. Ibarez, 29, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 49 days served, costs.
Benjamin J. Blum, possession of methamphetamine, attempted failure to appear, 19 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 80 days served, costs.
Eric Benavides, 26, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, attempted failure to appear, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 33 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Douglas L. Hartman, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Bryan A. Ochoa, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, failure to use turn signal, $150, costs.
Tanner J. Barnhill, attempted concealing the death of another person, 9 months’ probation, 40 hours’ community service, costs.
Kathrine E. Partee, failure to appear, no valid registration, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, $25, costs.
Emmanuel Flores, third-degree domestic assault, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Joseph Bernie-Hopkins, possession of drug paraphernalia, $99, costs.
Bradley M. Miller, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 52 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Mikey Manzo, minor in possession, $500, 9 months’ probation, 4 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jaden R. Evans, curfew violation, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Richard Ranklin, possession of a controlled substance.
Colin R. McConnell-Vontz, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more).
Nicholas G. Valbuena, unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Jesse R. Knust, driving during revocation.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jodine Strong, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,655.33, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Markeeta Reynolds, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,464.30, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Glen C. Ahlers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $959.93, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marcus Davis, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $700.11, interest, fees costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brittany Schuchman, Madison, plaintiff awarded $257.75, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Jon M. Potthast, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2771.06, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Breeann K. Suhr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $677.26, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samantha R. Mullen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $515.34, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kathleen K. Little, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $342, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Eddie Rogers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $596.05, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Andrew Friesz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,218, costs.
Speeding violations
Guillermo Guerra Rodriguez, $200, costs. Danielle L. Platt, $25, costs. Jessica L. Hood-Demerath, $25, costs. Shamon D. Duncan, $125, costs. Ashley L. Walz, $125, costs. Kristy A. Novacek, $75, costs.
Other citations
Seth Rodgers, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $150, costs. Kassidy A. Nedela, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Shaun D. Gustman, careless driving, $100, costs. Rheda D. Long, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Francisco Mendez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Cory Beller, no valid operator’s license, negligent driving, $150, costs. Lovey L. Cosme, negligent driving, $75, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.