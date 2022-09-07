Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Elier Basabe, 27, to Helen Rodriguez, 25. Sean Tyler, 34, to Mackenzie Higgins, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Aaron French v. Sierra French. Yolanda Figueroa v. Alejandro Figueroa. Nancy Wright v. Joshua Wright. Alex Sonnenfelt v. Kathryn Sonnenfelt.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Kay Poe, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Stephanie V. Flessner, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shaye H. Fischer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Angel D. Rodriguez, tobacco/electronic nicotine use by a minor, $50, costs.
Frank D. Perez, failure to appear, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $275, costs.
Vito A. Desilva, littering, $100, costs.
Adonis L. Cuevas, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Kateri S. Wichman, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Summer R. Zephier, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Savannah R. Koepke, tobacco/electronic nicotine use by a minor, $50, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Curtis R. Dubray, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Corp Solutions v. Timothy Gregory, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $18,691.64, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Laura Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $307.28, interest, fees, costs.
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Shealynn Palmer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,971.04, costs.
Speeding violations
Jon T. Fleetwood, $75, costs. Garrett A. Fleischman, $25, costs. Omar Perez, $75, costs. Daniel A. Jacinto, $75, costs. Jose C. Figueroa, $75, costs. Ronald Garcia, $25, costs. Eric D. Waggoner, $75, costs. Macy G. Koch, $25, costs. Teagan M. Tippets, $125, costs. Thomas J. Stanton, $200, costs. Keila K. Preuss, $75, costs. Lisa M. Gubbels, $25, costs. Derek A. Price, $25, costs.
Other citations
Noelbis Vazquez, exhibition driving, $100, costs. Jamila K. Lovejoy, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Leonard R. Kingsley, storage of unlicensed vehicles, $50, costs. Corwin W. Latchie, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs. Sebastian D. Newcombe, no valid registration, no tail lights, $35, costs. Dyvon N. Flowers, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Mason M. Morones, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Sharessa S. Rose, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jacob Hoffmann, no valid registration, $25, costs. Samantha T. Flood, no valid registration, $25, costs. Philip E. Penke, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs. Yanelis Dominguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Yoel A. Gonzalez Martinez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Drusilla Y. Monroe, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kirby C. Marsh, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Shawn M. Olnes, negligent driving, $75, costs. William D. Nelson, improper lane change, $25, costs. Pamela S. Davidson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.