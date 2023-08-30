Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Samuel Kallhoff, 37, to Brittany Bals, 36. Antonio Ventura Garcia, 29, to Daily Martin Martinez, 25. Samuel Henry, 28, to Kaitlyn Henry, 26.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Christina Kitto v. Vern Kitto. William Hahn v. Savanna Hahn.
Criminal case judgments
Kolten A. Slater, 30, Norfolk Regional Center, attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee, attempted terroristic threats, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Jason E. Mahoney, 35, Nebraska State Penitentiary, second-degree forgery ($1,500-$5,000), 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, $4,607 restitution (jointly and severally), costs.
Jesse R. Knust, 32, Newman Grove, attempted operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, third-degree domestic assault, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
Michael Bouckaert, 36, Madison County Jail, attempted failure to appear, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 54 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Tyson L. Tilden, obstructing government operations, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 45 days served, costs.
Robert M. Gotschall, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Rose A. Rickard, driving under the influence, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Christopher D. Preusker, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Brenden A. Waugh, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Ariel D. Betancourt, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Jaime E. Teuffer, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Blake A. Beckner, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brandon L. Sasser, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michelle D. Lashley, obstructing a police officer, $250, costs.
Kyle C. Ferrell, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Lana J. Cass, delivery of methamphetamine — two counts.
David D. Perrin, first-degree sexual assault of a child, enticement by electronic device.
Brent R. Hausmann, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Morgan D. Fajman, plaintiff awarded $205.52, interest, fees, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Raymond Sischo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $819.22, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Justin Kleindienst, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,507.29, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Rhonda Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,228.41, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Greek, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $258.20, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Evan T. Dean, $75, costs. Brianna J. Herrick, $200, costs. Alonso Garzoria III, $75, costs. Kristen A. Wolken, $25, costs. David W. Inderlied, $25, costs. Adam C. Assman, $25, costs. Tristin J. Bierman, $75, costs. Kamren A. Lingenfelter, $75, costs. Mark A. Horst, $75, costs. Mary A. Moulder, $10, costs. Jan C. Mar-Camacho, $75, costs. Randee J. Haase, $75, costs. Roland B. Ladenson, $25, costs. Collyn J. Beal, $75, costs. Caleb N. Cameron, $75, costs. David Carranza, $25, costs. Juan F. Regalado Garcia, $25, costs. Dominic J. Kirby, $25, costs. Cole M. Welna, $125, costs. Austin L. Maertins, $75, costs. Carlos Arencibia Blanco, $75, costs. Azalea A. Gutierrez, $75, costs.
Other citations
Maria L. Arreola Ramirez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Uriel Salas, allowing a minor to drive without a license, $50, costs. Kaleb Williams, no valid registration, $100, costs. Ian G. Dickie, UTV on city street, $250, costs. Marques L. Matthies, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Kade J. Watts, no registration in vehicle, speeding, $50, costs. Jose A. Zazueta Arellano, no valid registration, $25, costs. Corey L. Palmer, no valid registration, speeding, $35, costs. Abigail Vicente Vasquez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Carlos Equihua Solorzano, window tint violation, $25, costs.
Steve Hernandez Marroquin, window tint violation, $25, costs. Richard W. Long, load contents violation, $100, costs. Robert E. Aschoff, braking violation, $50, costs. Mark S. Scott, logging violation, $100, costs. Juan L. Baltazar De Juan, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ashley S. Salas, disobeying stop lights, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Kylee C. Jipp, following too closely, $50, costs. Angel C. Henry, no operator’s license, improper turn, $100, costs. Luann M. Svenson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Timothy Butler, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Benjamin Reyes, following too closely, $50, costs. Samantha T. Flood, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Donald L. Woods, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
