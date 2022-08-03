Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Matthew Parr, 33, to Jessica Schueth, 33. Austin Dohmen, 23, to Erin Clocker, 21. Aaron Wilken, 24, to Jadrien Long, 24. Colby Legate, 32, to Jennifer LaRue, 28. Juan Contreras Mendoza, 36, to Consuelo Rodriguez, 33. Berto Sosa Gonzalez, 28, to Paola Diaz, 26.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Marrero Carrasco v. Camacho Serrano. Donna Parks v. Kevin Parks.
Criminal case judgments
Colin McConnell-Vontz, 24, Madison County Jail, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 104 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Morgan E. Doupnik, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Lisa A. Krause, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jacob Segura, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Linda K. Carnes, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Neptali Ramirez, driving under the influence — second offense, driving under the influence, $1,000, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jared L. Radenz, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 5 years, costs.
Breann M. Foulk, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Angel D. Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Juan A. Robles, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under the influence, reckless driving, $1,000, 14 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., assault by mutual consent, $100, costs.
Lance W. Baker, assault causing bodily injury, $500, 14 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ probation, $63.74 restitution, costs.
Rashid D. Perry, domestic assault causing bodily injury, assault by mutual consent, 7 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 68 days served, costs.
Mary Saul, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jairo Ortega Aguillar, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $250, costs.
Lance C. Smith II, third-degree assault, $250, costs.
Shamauri W. Hawkins, false reporting, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Rhonda E. Wright, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.
Jacob P. Ragsdale, obstructing a police officer, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Timothy Anderson, driving under suspension, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Manuel Garcia Jr., minor in possession, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Jacob Negrete, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Collin D. Pohl, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Rojer Luetkenhaus, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Devon R. Tunender, minor in possession, $250, vehicle impounded for 30 days, costs.
Adam Soto, exhibition driving, $250, costs.
Israel Hernandez, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, $225, costs.
Brenton K. Marksmeier, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
John Boersen Jr., driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 16 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Harlee D. Pufahl, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Megan M. Mahlin, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jarrett A. Carlisle, unlawful throwing of fireworks, $150, costs.
Ryder G. Anderson, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Kelli J. Rodriguez, disturbing the peace, 6 months’ probation, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Diego A. Hernandez, no pet license, no certificate of rabies vaccination, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $545, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Joel A. Alvarez, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Jeffrey R. Furst, theft by deception ($5,000 or more).
Jamar W. Rucker, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Angel A. Ibarez, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Matthew Settje, Madison, plaintiff awarded $263, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Triston A. Peck, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $4,384.05, interest, costs.
Resurgent Receivables v. Shane Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $626.05, costs.
Speeding violations
Kaelyn E. Kwiecinski, $25, costs. Gabriel D. Behmer, $75, costs. Sheena L. Fick, $25, costs. He Htoo, $25, costs. Colton A. Melendrez, $25, costs. Mark E. Bartling, $25, costs. Gary F. Guthery, $25, costs. Glenn E. Sims, $75, costs. Michael J. Anderson, $75, costs. Ellie G. Boyer, $25, costs. Margaret M. Fox, $25, costs. Lorne D. Rochholz, $10, costs. Seth P. Onderstal, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Samuel J. Morrill, $75, costs. Michele A. Buker, $75, costs. Cory R. Dumpert, $125, costs. Elizabeth T. Villaseñor, $25, costs. Yolanda Monroy Sanchez, $25, costs. Travis J. McClain, $75, costs. Nicolas Savinon, $125, costs. Nelly Rodriguez, $75, costs. Christina I. Pimental, $125, costs. Eric Santarosa, $75, costs.
Other citations
Mikka Gwalla, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs. Santiago R. Barritt, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Owen G. Brown, improper turn, $25, costs. Luis A. Sanchez, no valid registration, $25, costs. James Engel, violating a stop/yield sign, $75, costs. Journey S. Werner, no valid registration, $25, costs. Caleb R. Strong, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Sabrina M. Herchenbach, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Joe C. Hadley, no valid registration, $25, costs. Sierra K. Sonnenfelt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Joseph R. Thomas, no valid registration, speeding, $150, costs. Christopher J. Miller, no tail lights, $10, costs. Angel Grant, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alejandra Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Joann L. Spence, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Del Marques D. Taylor, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Raymond L. Partee, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Johannes M. Botes, no valid registration, $25, costs. Maria I. Felix De Jimenez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Annika L. West, following too closely, $50, costs. Ethan W. Jareske, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Randy Gonzalez Massallo, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Brandon M. O’Neil, failure to yield right of way, $26, costs. Belva J. Acklie, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jose A. Garcia, improper passing, $25, costs. Caleb J. Erickson, no operator’s license, $25, costs. Sydney L. Krause, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jeffrey Soto, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.