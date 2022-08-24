Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jason Garcia, 25, to Franchesca Garcia, 22. Devin Denker, 23, to Alexis Thieman, 24. Zachery Guthrie, 32, to Alyssa Wolff, 31. Isaias Solorio-Conchas, 26, to Megan Reuter, 24. Aaron Metcalf, 24, to Olivia Wynn, 20. Jorge Rocha Mendez, 27, to Ayli Ruiz Mazariegos, 20.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kendsey Hoadley v. Jeffrey Hoadley. Nicole Walters v. Brian Walters. Melissa Freudenburg v. Barry Freudenburg.
Criminal case judgments
Dee Dee A. Yawn, 51, Pierce, theft by deception ($5,000 or more), 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 1 day served, $50,135 restitution, costs.
Charles E. Loughman, 31, Nebraska State Penitentiary, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 8 days served, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Jordan Schaller, 30, Madison County Jail, child abuse, attempted failure to appear, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 25 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Juan Juan-Lucas, 20, Madison, child abuse, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 21 days served, costs.
Jonathan R. Randall, 36, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Rodney S. Bussey, 61, 312 N. Ninth St., Apt. 1, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Jimmy D. Dinovo, 64, Nebraska State Penitentiary, burglary, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 244 days served, $400 restitution, costs.
Ramon A. Horne, 31, Madison County Jail, attempted terroristic threats, child abuse, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Jamar W. Rucker, 41, Madison County Jail, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Marco A. Fonseca-Aguilera, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Cody M. Mork, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Seth L. Maggio, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Robert L. Johnson, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Richard F. Small, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $250, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Jorge U. Soto Enriquez, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Adrian G. Martinez, assault causing bodily injury, 6 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Megan M. Mahlin, county zoning violation, negligent child abuse, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Gabriel Sanchez-Maldonado, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 60 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Crystal Alvarez, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, 240 hours’ community service, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Connor Flood, obstructing a police officer, 19 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Shawna K. Sulley, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $100, costs.
Tomas Simaj-Luis, driving under the influence, driving under suspension — two counts, $900, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Ramiro Sotelo-Aviles, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $300, costs.
Johnscott V. Grimes, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Deloris A. Murray, driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, $600, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Anthony Ruiz, zero tolerance violation, $100, vehicle impounded for 30 days, costs.
Cisco S. Rhinehart, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Corwin M. Latchie, first-degree criminal trespassing, $250, costs.
City ordinance violations
Landon A. Graf, curfew violation, speeding, $90, costs.
Susana Kimble, theft of library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Dustin R. Meyer, fraudulent insurance acts ($5,000 or more).
Joseph Bernie, first-degree false imprisonment.
Spencer D. Volden, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD.
Bradley R. Bussey, possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Garcia, possession of a controlled substance.
Megan M. Mahlin, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Nicholas Aschoff, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $669.82, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Travis Allen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,513.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alexander Nathan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $452, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Teresa Budde, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $11,641.18, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jerrod Gnat, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $851.81, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jasmine Rangel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,900.76, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Darrel Bradley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,184.21, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jamie M. Sunderman, Humphrey, plaintiff awarded $188.65, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Katherine Rossman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $425, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Gabriela D. Amezcua Zamano, $125, costs. Justin M. Hans, $75, costs. Susana Kimble, $75, costs. Weston C. Haskell, $25, costs. Kim L. Wilkerson, $25, costs. Alexis J. Belgum, $75, costs. Lorraine J. Moore, $25, costs. Saige N. Nelson, $25, costs. Wayne R. Crist, $25, costs. Brendon J. Clement, $75, costs. Francisco Contreras, $125, costs. Caleb R. Strong, $75, costs. Sydney M. Miller, $75, costs. Kaitlin D. Nathan, $75, costs. Shirley M. Berney, $75, costs. Cami D. Kroupa, $75, costs. Allison M. Siefker, $25, costs.
Other citations
Rosalia E. Peña, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Arlene B. Polenske, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jonathan Garcia, no valid registration, $25, costs. Juan Salas, no operator's license, $75, costs. Demetrius R. Johnson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lizette Estrada Contreras, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Michael W. Thibodeau, pedestrian on roadway, $100, costs. Valerie L. Largen, negligent driving, $75, costs. Chandra D. Gilliard, no valid registration, $25, costs. Martha M. Salazar Zuniga, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Elvis B. Pachuca Avila, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Harlee D. Pufahl, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Driann Gonzalez Fernandez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Riley A. Butts, wrong way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Karyme L. Vignon-Santos, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Ronnie M. Beaudette, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
