Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Nathan Arens, 22, to Alysa Rieken, 21. Brodey Peters, 24, to Alexis Detour, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Michael Moser v. Elana Moser.
Criminal case judgments
Cristian J. Santana-Gregory, 39, Madison County Jail, attempted second-degree assault, first-degree false imprisonment, obstructing a police officer, 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 190 days served, 24 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Kenneth J. Rath, 73, Pierce, driving under the influence — third offense, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Pamela L. Burns, 29, 509 Lincoln St., aiding consummation of a felony, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Amber Redwing, 31, Madison County Jail, revocation of probation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 85 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Maria L. Arreola Ramirez, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Ezra L. Zamora, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Kevin A. Campos Lopez, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Elmer C. Smith, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Amy E. Wattier, willful reckless driving, license revoked for 30 days, $500, costs.
Jaime E. Teuffer, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Anthony Ruiz, minor in possession, zero tolerance violation, $350, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Susan Johnson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kolby R. Johnson, possession of marijuana, following too closely, $325, costs.
Pedro Maura Ramos, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Makayla E. Siebrandt, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Kaden D. Pohlmeier, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Da D. Pow, second-degree criminal trespass, $100, costs.
Fernando J. Carrillo-Ulloa, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, $375, costs.
Sarahi Lozano, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Robert A. Christensen, minor in possession, failure to appear, 120 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ probation, $450, costs.
Noe A. Larios-Ramos, assault by mutual consent, $1,000, costs.
Garrett K. Boelter, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Cristian J. Santana, third-degree domestic assault, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
April K. Yracheta, resisting arrest, $700, costs.
Enrico D. Myers, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Cesar Garcia, failure to appear — two counts, no proof of insurance, $300, costs.
Seth M. Vanderheiden, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Karen R. Carlsen, theft of library materials, costs.
Kash R. Wolff, theft of library materials, $117.88 restitution, costs.
William J. Mansfield, storage of unlicensed vehicles — five counts, $300, costs.
Blake A. Sohl, unlawful possession of livestock, $50, costs.
Travis W. Rasmussen, no proof of rabies vaccination, harboring a cross dog/cat, $255, $162.54 restitution, costs.
Alissa E. Gubbels, no dog/cat license, harboring a cross dog/cat, $505, costs.
Aaron C. Schmoldt, no dog/cat license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, harboring a cross dog/cat, $275, costs.
Jill C. Dreger, no proof of rabies vaccination, no dog/cat license, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Marisa R. Jenkins, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Jacob Negrete, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Discover Bank v. Lucas C. Lieswald, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $773.31, costs.
Discover Bank v. Bradley Hoelscher, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,204.53, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Tina M. Hoppe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $786.78, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Deondria Richardson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,677.94, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Keli Alarcon, Madison, plaintiff awarded $533.20, costs.
Speeding violations
Christopher J. Woerdemann, $25, costs. Jasmine Ostolaza, $75, costs. Shane R. Farrier, $75, costs. John R. Krueger, $25, costs. Cecilia C. Brown, $75, costs. Hadyn V. Welniak, $25, costs. Dylan J. Weets, $75, costs. Gerardo Muniz, $200, costs. Maira A. Gaona, $75, costs. Cathy G. Espinoza, $75, costs. Jacob G. Hutson, $75, costs. Ryan M. Plisek, $75, costs. Hailey K. Kudera, $125, costs.
Other citations
Shelby M. Warnick, no brake lights/turn signals, $25, costs. Hector Alonso Perez, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Dylan C. Bolte, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Mauricio J. Leon, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ariel Acosta Albizar, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Anisley Brito Aguilera, disobeying stop lights, $75, costs. Aurelio Zetino-Jimon, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Dallis G. Smith, failure to use child passenger restraint, careless driving, speeding, $425, costs. Jorge Reyes Manzo, marking violation, no valid registration, failure to display proper number of plates, $100, costs . Wilmer A. Mancia Anzora, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Lance A. Benda, braking violation, $50, costs. Megan L. Brandt, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dennis M. Leisinger, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Karen F. Hurtig, improper turn, $25, costs.
Aja C. Synovec, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jose L. Berra, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. McKenna M. Roelle, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Clint J. Hilker, following too closely, $50, costs. Sarah M. Bullock, negligent driving, $75, costs. James D. Dothan, exhibition driving, $25, costs. Ivan Contreras Rodriguez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Lucio Cuevas Garcia Jr., careless driving, $100, costs. Jacob W. Bearnson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Mateo Castro Velasquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Anthony J. Kubes, improper lane change, $25, costs. Ashley M. Pospisil, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Carlos R. Pineda, following too closely, $50, costs. Blake R. Weinrich, careless driving, $100, costs. Francis Reyes Villanueva, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.