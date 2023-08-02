Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Erik Bolin, 26, to Marisa Stoffel, 24. Landen Boysen, 22, to Jillian Mertz, 22. Juan Cabrera Jimarez, 34, to Raquel Flores Diaz, 32. Jason Armstead, 27, to Chloe Strong, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Gerald Uehling v. Tamara Ricardez.
Criminal case judgments
Wayne H. Hackel, 37, Madison County Jail, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, 27 to 38 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 291 days served, costs.
Roger L. Weichman, 52, Madison County Jail, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — two counts, 40 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 35 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Joshua M. Barnes, 24, Madison County Jail, second-degree forgery ($1,500-$5,000), 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 239 days served, costs.
Amber J. Sloan, 34, Madison County Jail, assault by strangulation, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 10 days served, 200 hours’ community service, costs.
Theon S. Merchant, 32, 301 Braasch Ave., Apt. 3 driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 4 days served, 24 months’ specialized substance abuse supervision, $1,000, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Desmond W. Tennors, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $18,084.78, costs.
Credit Corp Solutions v. James Gray, plaintiff awarded $5,362.86, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Mickey Weiand, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $3,379.34, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Josh Thies, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,200.02, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Chandra Gilliard, plaintiff awarded $933.68, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Dustin Meyer, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $851.58, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jon Goetsch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,702.20, interest, fees, costs.
Discover Bank v. Josh J. Smykowski, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,369.99, costs.
* * *
