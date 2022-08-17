Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Craig Koehler, 34, to Stacey Schiltmeyer, 33.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jesse M. Prather, driving under suspension — three counts, $300, costs.
Ralph Johnson, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Brandon Valencia Galero, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, $175, costs.
Eric Siecke, obstructing government operations, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Briare Dement-Gonderinger, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana — over 1 ounce, $500, costs.
Brian Diego-Garcia, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brianna T. Ivey, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Jose O. Martinez-Hernandez, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Misael Castro Santos, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jeremy J. Heiderman, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Traven J. Croghan, minor in possession, $500, vehicle impounded for 60 days, costs.
Kaden M. Knoell, third-degree assault, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Alico M. Vetter, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Michelle D. Lashley, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Zachary M. Mosier, reckless driving, minor in possession — two counts, $1,000, 1 day in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Moses Brown, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Hailey J. Race, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Janine Moore, driving under the influence, disturbing the peace, $500, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Michael L. Byrnes, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Allyssa M. Gragg, assault causing bodily injury, 5 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Mario R. Estacuy Ortiz, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Veronica E. Mann, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Paige N. Eckert, curfew violation, $15, costs.
John Lewis, animal at large, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Matthew R. Jung, possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor L. Pollard, driving during revocation.
Seth Gatewood, possession of a controlled substance.
Oscar Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance.
Danny J. Harmon, attempt of a Class 2A felony.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Michelle Cubbison, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,558.13, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Gregory A. Youell, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $475.55, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jeremiah A. Yehle, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,522.42, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Kayla Babutzke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $866.97, costs.
Speeding violations
Haley J. Sukup, $125, costs. Darlene J. Morales, $25, costs. Matthew M. Coddaire, $75, costs. Omar Serrano, $25, costs. Felman A. Umana, $25, costs. Tyjah R. Hallman, $25, costs. Bradley W. Wignall, $25, costs. Jarod D. Bromwich, $75, costs. Lorene M. Stuhr, $125, costs.
Other citations
Liset Llerena, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Todd J. Daley, no valid registration, $100, costs. Americo Mata-Villafuerte, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Trevor D. Lenton, no valid registration, $25, costs. Felipe Castaneda, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jonathan C. Jensen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alejandro J. Garza, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Amanda L. McCabe, no valid registration, $25, costs. John M. Donohue, no valid registration, speeding, $100, costs. Corbin G. Wales, following too closely, $50, costs. Deanna L. Legate, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Sierra A. Lemons, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Amelia J. Stabler, negligent driving, $75, costs. Shyuan Jasper, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Andrew P. Sellhorst, driving left of center, $25, costs. Marco A. Fonseca-Aguilera, no valid registration, $25, costs. Raymond E. Moser, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kedron R. Koehler, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.