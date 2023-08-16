Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Darek Kleinschmit, 24, to Randi Pinkerman, 26. Dylan Moore, 26, to Kiersten Woodard, 26. Walter Roberts, 65, to Naomi Roberts, 76. Dillon Hupp, 25, to Brooklyn Osborne, 24. Brian Benson, 50, to Shawna Heggemeyer, 46.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Chelsey Salvador v. Oscar Salvador. Rickey Jackson v. Natalie Wells.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Christina L. Benson, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
David A. Jones, driving under suspension, careless driving, $150, $4,834.27 restitution, costs.
Arik R. Seymour, third-degree assault, $250, $596 restitution, costs.
Benjamin T. Smith, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Tony L. Hartford, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Kassandra Villanueva, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Jessica Benavides, third-degree assault, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Austin L. Dusenberry, driving under suspension, $500, costs.
Collin W. Gale, open alcohol container, driving left of center, careless driving, speeding, $250, costs.
Richard L. Petersen, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 2 years, $1,000, costs.
Loran H. Nehls, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Jaime E. Teuffer, driving under suspension, $150, costs.
Jacob R. Bruner, first-degree criminal trespass, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Doris K. Rice, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Revel T. Koehler, driving under suspension, $50, costs.
Mikhael M. Luetkenhaus, possession of marijuana, careless driving, $350, costs.
Kale W. Kucera, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Abraham Zarate, assault by a confined person.
David A. Cubillos Jr., terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Jerrod Altevogt, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more).
Civil case judgments
Accredited Collection Service v. Stacey M. Mosher, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,509.19, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Karrie Graesser, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,390.89, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Andrew Quigley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $239, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Tyrel E. Whalen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $10,948.75, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Mauricio Pimentel, $75, costs. Bryan E. Morales Gonzalez, $75, costs. Jerry K. Schweer, $25, costs. Slater S. Strickland, $25, costs. Jennifer A. Held, $25, costs. Taylor L. Quig, $25, costs. Felicia Soulliere, $25, costs. Jesse M. Prather, $25, costs. Maxwell G. Pearson, $75, costs. Jason K. Cook, $25, costs. Eric A. Luber, $25, costs. Justin L. Sindelar, $10, costs. Ruben Rivera Carrazana, $25, costs. William T. Legate, $25, costs. Kolton M. Krick, $125, costs. David A. Palmer Jr., $75, costs. Donnelle J. Weed, $25, costs. Oscar Leon, $75, costs. Brooke S. Kercher-Pratt, $125, costs. Emilio A. Sierra, $25, costs. Espen D. Borer, $75 costs. Paul J. Pelech, $25, costs.
Other citations
Edmundo Guerrero Castillo, inoperable commercial motor vehicle lights, commercial motor vehicle license violation, $125, costs. Pedro Mejia-Ramos, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Randy S. Fritz, following too closely, $50, costs. Jaime Pulido Toscano, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Coleton E. Cooper, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bonachea Omay Campina, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ruben Sanchez, plates not clear/visible, $25, costs. Paul A. Mann, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brad H. Charter, braking violation, $50, costs. Russ A. Olson, braking violation, $50, costs. Brenda C. Gonzalez, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. David Miranda Torres, no valid registration, $25, costs. Julissa Y. Lopez Tello, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Cody K. Bode, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Miguel A. Gonzalez Carrera, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jetzabel L. Castellano, following too closely, $50, costs. Daphne M. Gall, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Cameron J. Schulte, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.