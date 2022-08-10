Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Briton Rodenborg, 27, to Heather Schumacher, 26. Andrew Freudenburg, 37, to Makayla Lundry, 27. Tony Steinkraus, 26, to Karli Kohler, 26. Robert Jackson, 50, to Lacie Gillaspy, 36.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Katherine Lind v. Colby Lind. Timothy Murphy v. Mary Ann Murphy.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Brianna C. Hammer, theft of library materials, failure to appear, $89.83 restitution, $100, costs.
Gage R. Ernst, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Christopher Hutson, theft of library materials, $193.42 restitution, costs.
Tiresa A. Tobin, theft of library materials, $70.94 restitution, costs.
Julio Ordonez-Pablo, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Christopher G. Wallace, failure to appear — two counts, no valid registration — three counts, no proof of insurance — two counts, no operator’s license on person, $575, costs.
Jeremy D. Dewitt, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Julio Ordonez-Pablo, third-degree assault, driving under the influence, false reporting, failure to appear, $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Manuel A. Aguallo, third-degree assault, $250, costs.
Carson C. Brader, unlawful throwing of fireworks, $150, costs.
Dylan J. Benavides, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Taggart C. Bailey, driving under the influence — second offense, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Taylor R. Privett, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Chase J. Jensen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Lawrence M. McDermott, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
William D. Siegel, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Kristen S. Clifford, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), 120 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Luis G. Lopez, taking fish without a permit, $100, costs.
Dale J. Kleinschmit, taking fish without a permit, $100, costs.
Kaylee M. Robertson, harboring a cross dog or cat — two counts, no proof of rabies vaccination, no pet license, animal at large, $1,035, costs.
Tina M. Gronenthal, harboring a cross dog or cat, no proof of rabies vaccination, no pet license, $100, costs.
Chantal A. Cazares, no pet license — two counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — two counts, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $80, costs.
Marissa Drake, animal at large, no pet license, $505, costs.
Francisco C. Mendez, no pet license, no proof of rabies vaccination, dangerous dog at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $1,010, costs.
Rebecca L. Sonnier, harboring a cross dog or cat, no pet license, failure to provide veterinarian papers, $530, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Anthony Dubray, fugitive from justice.
Abraham Zarate, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Joyce Richardson, delivery of hydrocodone — two counts.
Skyler Rodekohr, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Scott Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $691.70, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Armando Mendoza, Madison, plaintiff awarded $184, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brooke Gubbels, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $289.91, interest, fees, costs.
Ringer Partners Management v. Brent and Kimberly Thoms, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,306.10, costs.
Speeding violations
Jacson A. King, $75, costs. Madeline M. Ortiz-Cyza, $25, costs. Amanda Milander-Mace, $25, costs. Kelly N. Neuhaus, $200, costs. Debbi D. Schulte, $25, costs. Timothy B. Williams, $125, costs. Brett A. Cagg, $75, costs. Jenna L. Kumm, $75, costs. Jorge A. Carvajal Cabrera, $25, costs.
Other citations
Michael Calvillo Jr., no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. James M. Johnson, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Trevor C. McKown, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Raychell D. Martian, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Haley E. Hoile, unlawful display of plates, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Cassandra J. Walter, no proof of insurance, headlights violation, $125, costs. Steve McNally, unlawful parking, $25, costs. George J. Tollman, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Austin P. Bellin, no valid registration, $25, costs. Patrick T. Gaffney, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Eyde Altamirano Gutierrez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Chase R. Pflueger, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Rosalio Dominguez Jimenez, negligent driving, $75, costs. Joshua R. Gubbels, careless driving, use of a handheld mobile device while driving, $300, costs. Shontelle M. Tweedy, negligent driving, $75, costs. Anthony W. Dubas Jr., failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Erin A. Marsh, improper lane change, $25, costs. Brian R. Eckert, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Paul L. Hoar, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jeffrey L. Pankoke, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kobe A. Indra, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Brianna M. Norman, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.