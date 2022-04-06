Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Robert Baker Jr. v. Christina Baker. Amy Mendlik v. Delbert Mendlik Jr.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Dalton D. Moore, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container, $150, costs.
Rosa Domingo Juan, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Brit Blanchard, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Ashley Rios, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $201, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. John P. Amaro, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $220, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Nicholas Aschoff, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $786.40, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amanda Adams, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,685.75, interests, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Raven Bridges, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $354.22, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Ricky Pearson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $895.91, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Devon Harlow, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,579.33, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Rodney Grothe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $767.46, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Tammy L. Bowers, Plainview, plaintiff awarded $13,064.98, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Kathi Clingenpeel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,514.32, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Daphne Schmit, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $687.65, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Emily Albrecht, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $287.94, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Rosanne Smith, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $605.03, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Deanna M. Maslonka, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $250, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Company v. Cole J. Gronenthal, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $3,611.14, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Matthew R. Zeigler, $25, costs. Zachary A. Kelly, $25, costs. Charles A. Privett, $125, costs. Janie M. Score, $25, costs. Angela K. Bacon, $25, costs. Sharon Randolph, $125, costs. Cortney M. Nordhues, $25, costs. Jessica A. Figueroa, $75, costs. Manuel A. Darias, $125, costs. Mirian Y. McGraw, $125, costs. Frank A. Castello, $75, costs. Jovani F. Jaquez, $25, costs. Travis T. Aldag, $25, costs. Jonathan Korf, $25, costs. Caden J. O’Neil, $25, costs. Enrique Leon, $125, costs. Catina D. Menard, $75, costs. Jennifer L. Ogan, $25, costs. Stacey L. Rabe, $25, costs. Filogonio Cruz Melchor, $75, costs. Roberto S. Rodriguez Icaza, $200, costs. Melissa M. Halsey, $75, costs.
Other citations
Tim D. Payne, traffic control signal violation, $25, costs. Ryan L. Schoenenberger, no valid registration, $25, costs. Connor J. Jones, careless driving, stop sign violation, $175, costs. Antonio Rosales, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Bryan A. Santee, following too closely, no proof of insurance, $150, $500 restitution, costs. Megan N. Brandt, improper lane change, speeding, $50, costs. Ty J. Schroeder, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brent J. Bossard, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Chase F. Roberts, stop sign violation $75, costs. Travis L. Willnerd, improper lane change, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Joshlyn M. Braggs, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Isaiah T. Felgate, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Kathy J. Hohbein, no valid registration, $25, costs. Holden D. Heesacker, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tanner C. Krings, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Ruth A. O’Brien, careless driving, $100, costs. Omar A. Martinez Teran, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Thomas D. Garcia Romero, following too closely, $50, costs. Karis Barlow, unlawful parking — two counts, $50, costs. Maria Medina, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Darren Nathan, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Darin F. McFadden, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Rodney L. Degner, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Alan M. Vazquez Marrufo, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Kirsten B. Frey, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Arlene F. Blain, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Rigoberto Carreto Escobar, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Wyatt M. Janssen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kalli L. Nygren, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.