Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Zachery Blum, 23, to Johanna Osantowski, 23.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Corey Christiansen v. Allisha Christiansen. Luis Martinez v. Maira Lozano.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Dayanara Ramirez, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Edwin S. Salazar, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Barry L. Schomberg, loaded shotgun in vehicle, $200, costs.
Theodore J. Smith, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Joseph D. Potter, misrepresenting age to obtain liquor, $500, costs.
Aaron J. Wiechelman, driving during revocation, 6 months’ probation, license impounded for 6 months, $250, costs.
Brodey S. Peters, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Edwin S. Salazar, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Dirk Mullner, reckless driving, 4 months’ probation, $300, costs.
Kaleb K. Mook, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Derek R. Pedroza, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ashley N. Oliver, second-degree forgery ($500-$1,500), unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 43 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, $1,999 restitution, costs.
City ordinance violations
Tifani M. Power, theft of library materials, costs.
Annetta D. Reynolds, theft of library materials, costs.
Angelica Arreguin, no dog/cat license, animal at large, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Russell R. Frost, third-degree assault on a DHHS employee — four counts.
Sean Podobensky, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999).
Lovey L. Cosme, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher E. Anderson, assault by strangulation — two counts.
Shady R. Abbott, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Maria Marino, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $390, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Tiffany N. Sherman, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,262.02, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Lucas Hurlbert, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,169.09, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Scott Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $355, interest, fees, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Jared T. Wagner, plaintiff awarded $2,041.07, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Iliana Cardona, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $93.06, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kelly J. Perley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $293, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kevin J. Koenig, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $14,425.05, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kathleen Little, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $858.83, costs.
Speeding violations
Brittany A. Scott, $75, costs. Kristine A. Line, $75, costs. Luis O. Valiente Ocana, $75, costs. Duane L. Schroeder, $75, costs. Karolina Soto Cerda, $75, costs.
Other citations
Lejames J. Wilson, improper use of turn signal, $25, costs. Hannah E. Cherven, unlawful parking — two counts, $50, costs. Jennifer M. Planer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tomas J. Ventura, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Randy S. Greene, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jeylynne Chavez, violation of a handheld wireless communication device, $200, costs. Bruce D. Geary, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.