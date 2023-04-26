Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Nicolas Maughan, 27, to Makayla Jenkins, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Amanda Schade v. Jason Schade. Adriana Jimenez Luna v. Ramon Orozco Ruiz.
Criminal case judgments
Norman N. Ironthunder, 44, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, failure to appear, 27 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Ross E. Wurdinger, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Richard Franklin, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, 6 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Nicole L. Hollum, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Coltin J. Phipps, driving under the influence, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Tyrell D. Hicks, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Arian Y. Hernandez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Terron M. Nelson, assault by mutual consent, $750, costs.
Cassie R. Prather, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $200, $11.99 restitution, costs.
Matthew J. Phillips, driving under the influence of drugs, 19 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Austin Bertschinger, failure to pay animal impound fee, no proof of rabies vaccination, harboring a cross dog or cat, failure to provide veterinary certificate, failure to appear, $236.95 restitution, costs.
Angel A. Monroe, animal at large — two counts, harboring a cross dog or cat — two counts, failure to pay animal impound fee, $1,129.85 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Patrick J. Cowling, first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Zackary N. Gotschall, delivery of methamphetamine.
Tanya A. Rolf-Heck, intentional child abuse — three counts, possession of a controlled substance.
Leobardo C. Saldana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, burglary, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — four counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more).
Orin O. Saul, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999).
Jordan Wintz, theft by deception ($5,000 or more).
Jesse M. Prather, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany D. Robinson, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999).
Lazaro R. Pavon, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Discover Bank v. Jesus Millan, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,706.68, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Ronald I. Kerr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,028.17, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Aydrea Frazier, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,002.17, costs.
Heather Guarantee v. Destiny M. Beard, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,181.64, costs.
Nebraska Debt Collections v. David L. Johnson, plaintiff awarded $1,506.26, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Isabelle Roepke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $389, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Kylee M. Soderberg, $25, costs. Ethan E. Lee, $200, costs. Joseph M. Waldo, $25, costs. Michael R. Vanness, $25, costs. Ketsia Dimpolo, $25, costs. Daisy J. Scholl, $25, costs. Ronald D. Bernhardt, $25, costs. Dana R. Moore, $25, costs. Dean J. Pfeifer, $25, costs. Donald J. Beck, $125, costs. Kristin J. Weeder, $25, costs. Jay E. Storovich, $75, costs. Courtney A. Yawn, $75, costs.
Other citations
Ethan M. Neemeyer, exhibition driving, $200, costs. Andrez S. Espitia, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Marisa R. Jenkins, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Kamimina W. Wright, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Cody J. Sutton, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Kelsey L. Smith, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Hannah M. Moore, owner permit violation, $25, costs. Wendy Santillan, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Pedro Delgado Lopez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Benjamin T. Smith, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Nolan J. Eller, wireless communication device violation, $200, costs. Jacob H. Wragge, no valid registration, speeding, $50, costs.
Scott D. Lee, exhaust system violation, $25, costs. Dwaine P. Olberding, brake violation, $50, costs. Andrew M. Schliewe, stop/yield sign violation, wireless communication device violation, $275, costs. Jodi K. Cobb, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Keri J. Sanne, improper passing, $25, costs. Selvin R. De La Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Efrain Meza Esquivel, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mallori K. Cobb, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Clemente Castro Lorenzo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Marlene Fleming, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Quinn D. Porter, following too closely, $50, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.