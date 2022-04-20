Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jordan Keezer, 25, to Alexis Praeuner, 24. Jonathan Alarcón, 23, to Lizbeth Ortega Ciriaco, 22. Dillon Ronspies, 26, to Cameryn Jones, 25. Mark Clyde, 56, to Shirley Kleinschmit, 58.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Brigida Romero-Hidalgo v. Adan Tellez Castillo. Dusten Pedroza v. Teri Pedroza. Kathleen Benson v. Leroy Wegner. San Pedro Ortega v. Brito Aguilera.
Criminal case judgments
David R. Clements, 61, 216 W. Monroe Ave., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, probation violation for delivery of methamphetamine, 14 to 22 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 125 days served, costs.
Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 21, Omaha Correctional Center, intentional child abuse, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 224 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Hunter J. Halsey, 25, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to appear, attempted failure to appear, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Destiny Hixson, 26, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine — two counts, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 226 days served, costs.
Martin Santiago Jr., 24, Madison County Jail, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, failure to appear, probation violation for criminal impersonation, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 205 days served, costs.
Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, Madison County Jail, terroristic threats, failure to appear, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Josephine D. Marshall, 23, Gordon, attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence, failure to appear, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 6 days served before probation ends unless waived, 1 day served immediately, $250, costs.
Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez, 32, Madison County Jail, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, terroristic threats, failure to appear, 9½ years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 250 days served, costs.
Justin L. Zohner, 41, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence — fourth offense, postrelease supervision violation for theft by shoplifting — third offense, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 50 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Jeffrey Deboer, 60, Lincoln, attempted possession of testosterone, failure to appear, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 44 days served, costs.
Jessica Holmes, 36, Linn, Kansas, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived, costs.
Gwen R. Howard, 49, 910 W. Park Ave., revocation of probation for driving during revocation, attempted driving during revocation, 24-month probation term extended 3 months, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, costs.
Dawn Heller, 39, Plainview, attempted possession of methamphetamine, $500, costs.
Georgia M. Little, 20, Beemer, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Rebecca L. Levine, 36, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., attempted possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Anthony E. Kent, 42, possession of a written instrument forgery device, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 44 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Charlie J. Tosh Jr., issuing a bad check ($0-$500) — two counts, $200, costs.
Victor Bowens, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Edwin Castillo, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Arturo Provencio Jr., driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jacob C. Heldt, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Julio C. Cabrera Batista, open alcohol container, failure to use child passenger restraint, speeding, $100, costs.
Christian K. Rogers, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Liam T. Dickie, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Victor M. Aviles Carreno, protection order violation, $500, 3 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Francisco Chitic Zacarias, third-degree domestic assault, $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Jamie L. Zobrist, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $250, $750 restitution, costs.
Douglas L. Hartman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
William J. Rosno Jr., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), leaving the scene of an accident, $800, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Miguel A. Salas, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Derrick Phillips, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $300, costs.
Teah J. Follette, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, $500 restitution, costs.
Ann M. Felicia, disturbing the peace, second-degree criminal trespassing, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
David Serrano Ramirez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Lochlan J. Simonson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Audrey L. Thompson, no pet license, no rabies vaccination, animal at large, $45, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Josee M. Classen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $105, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Matthew V. Vaughan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $598.31, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Alex Matson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,121.09, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeremiah T. Juracek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,023, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Joseph Graae, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $240, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Trae R. Deeder, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $329.46, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cheryl L. Nickerson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $25,335.11, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Courtney M. Green, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $174.99, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Rhonda R. Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $394.45, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Guillermo Barrera, Madison, plaintiff awarded $692.56, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samantha L. Suhr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $263.36, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Logan D. Jackson, $75, costs. Jeffrey K. Reiser, $25, costs. Dillan J. Krings, $75, costs. Sarahi Salinas-Madera, $25, costs. Stephen M. DeHaven, $75, costs. Greg W. Timmerman, $25, costs. Vidal A. Aguirre Jimenez, $25, costs. Mitchell G. Cockerill, $25, costs. Spencer E. Thorson, $25, costs. Tobias P. Joschum, $75, costs. Jason P. Love, $125, costs. Danielle J. Janke, $75, costs. Eric L. Vogel, $75, costs. Jason S. Gaver, $25, costs. Damian A. Busskohl, $75, costs. Linda R. Flores, $25, costs. Israel Mendoza, $25, costs. Ryne D. Thompson, $25, costs. Cadyn J. Kocourek, $200, costs. Sergio Gomez Martinez, $200, costs. Cesar A. Villa-Villalba, $125, costs. Devin A .Jones, $75, costs.
Other citations
Enrique Xorxe-Jiatz, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Driann Gonzalez Fernandez, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Luis A. Avila-Raygoza, careless driving, $100, costs. James L. Short, no proof of insurance, expired/fictitious in-transit decals, $125, costs. George J. Schiller III, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kurt Brester, no license on person, $25, costs. Eldon A. Fleming, stop-light violation, $75, costs. Lemay C. Cantero, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Chrissa L. Taylor, no valid registration, $25, costs. Neil M. Heimes, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs. Jairo Ortega Aguillar, careless driving, $100, costs. Latoya Van Duzer, following too closely, $50, costs.
Spencer R. Johnson, careless driving, $100, costs. Xacjare J. Rath, negligent driving, $75, costs. Adrian F. Garcia, no valid registration, $25, costs. Vanessa Centeno, unlawful parking during restricted hours, $25, costs. Moises Miranda Dominguez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Felix Yax, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Leonard C. Shelf, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Michael M. Arias, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Alyssa L. Schwindt, following too closely, $50, costs. Daniel H. Hoffman, child restraint violation, $25, costs. David J. Sehi, no headlights, $25, costs. Samuel J. Buhr, no valid registration, $25, costs. Benjamin W. Hemphill, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Carter W. Ramaekers, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.