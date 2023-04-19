Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Anthony Turner, 36, to Tierra Ramer, 41. Dylan Lilienthal, 24, to Sumithra Wemhoff, 23. Bruce Simonsen, 25, to Kamea Turner, 23. Blake Doten, 36, to Kimberly Hausmann, 35. Terry Aldag, 60, to Patricia Donaghey, 67. Tay Johnson, 28, to Gabriela Macias Rangel, 39. Jeffrey Furst, 48, to Mindy Chamberlain, 43.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Denise Cottrill v. Lee Hill. Jennifer Cowling v. Patrick Cowling.
Criminal case judgments
Joe Nash Jr., 27, Madison County Jail, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree assault on an officer, child abuse by neglect, 7 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 83 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Joseph Hoffart, 36, Madison County Jail, attempted assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, 18 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 162 days served, costs.
Michael J. Fowler, 32, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 130 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Kiana N. Garcia, 41, 708 N. First St., theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 6 months in the Madison County Jail, $850 restitution, costs.
Rebecca L. Bockman, 46, St. Paul, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Terron M. Nelson, 22, 913 S. Third St., third-degree assault, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 4 days served, $300, costs.
Marlin A. Smith Jr., 22, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, third-degree assault — two counts, $600, costs.
Destiny T. Tumbs, 27, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, assault by mutual consent, $300, costs.
Hazel Giron, 21, Madison County Jail, fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 144 days served, costs.
Crystal L. Eberhardt, 41, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, revocation of probation on the conviction of third-degree assault on an officer, 27 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 105 days served, costs.
Jodi R. Hastings, 38, 914 Elm Ave., revocation of probation on the conviction of theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Herman Koehler, 48, 1328 Koenigstein Ave., driving during revocation, $3,500, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Shady R. Abbott, 46, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 26 days served, costs.
Sean Podobensky, 39, Madison County Jail, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Juan C. Marquez Urquiza, third-degree domestic assault, 18 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Ty R. Nelson, misrepresenting age to obtain liquor, $300, costs.
Gabriela Salazar Arreola, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Hunter D. Urwiller, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Alexis Alvarez Ramos, open alcohol container, no valid operator’s license, $125, costs.
Graciela Villareal, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Juan C. Price, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $800, costs.
Lyle H. Rahn, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Yoanki Lopez Fiz, leaving the scene of an accident, $300, $500 restitution, costs.
Eulalia Juan Lucas, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Kyzur Harlan, willful reckless driving, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Jena K. Holmes, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $250, $75.20 restitution, costs.
David B. Bauers, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 8 months’ probation, costs.
Jasmin C. Jurgensen, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license impounded for 60 days, $500, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., driving during revocation, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Arlynn W. Knudsen, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Asheena A. Wright, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Abby J. Sonthana, theft of library materials, costs.
Caleb Erickson, failure to pay acceptance of delivery fee, $10 restitution, costs.
Erendida Delatorre, harboring a cross dog or cat, no dog/cat license, $105, costs.
Shady R. Abbott, illegal discharge of fireworks, $50, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Austin Wingfield, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats.
Adriana L. Orozco, possession of a controlled substance.
Mathiesen J. Boldt, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Civil case judgments
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Mitchuim Wells, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $551.26, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Emily Albrecht, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,421.25, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Mandi Eatherton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $492.86, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Keithen Ragland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $990.66, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Erick I. Haro, Madison, plaintiff awarded $765.97, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Sergio A. Ozuna, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,877, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Katherine A. Rossman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,950, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jaycee Burival, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,141.06, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Damian Hess, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $313.81, fees, costs.
Capital One v. Lawrence G. Latham, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $13,156.04, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. James J. Greenhalgh III, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $288.47, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Katherine E. Warner, $25, costs. Reed L. Bennett, $300, costs. Balsam K. Haji, $75, costs. Colby A. Bauer, $75, costs. Jarrett R. Engelbart, $125, costs. Emma E. Eusterwiemann, $25, costs. Amy J. Himburg, $25, costs. Caden D. Carley, $75, costs. Blake A. Nikont, $75, costs. Darrell B. One Horn, $125, costs. Daniel B. Matulka, $75, costs. Daisy K. Keiser, $125, costs. Brooke E. Wolfe, $75, costs.
Other citations
Omar Sanchez Serrano, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dakota B. Switzer, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Marcos A. Castellanos, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Noe De Lara, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Ashley A. Wilken, failure to yield right of way, wireless communication device violation, $225, costs. Ridl Betancourt Benavides, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Cameron J. Schulte, window tint violation, disobeying a traffic control device, $50, costs. Maria D. Ortiz Montiel, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Stefan S. Baker, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jacob W. Kooi, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Mark W. Jensen, failure to use turn signal, $25, costs. Ray R. Lowry, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Micah A. Prauner, no operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Nicolas Jaramillo-Arevalo, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Scott D. Steele, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jose V. Flores, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Judith A. Petzold, negligent driving, $75, costs. Dawn M. Koenig, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Juan G. Saldana Contreras, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Kellen Williams, negligent driving, $75, costs. Kathleen A. Dreger, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Judith A. Bottger, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
