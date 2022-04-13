Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Luis España, 36, to Mayra Jacuinde Aguirre, 28.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Moises Miranda Dominguez v. Luisa Esteb.
Criminal case judgments
Ronald G. Zephier, 19, Madison County Jail, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts, theft by shoplifting ($1,500-$4,999), criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 162 days served, costs.
Jess M. Brenk, 35, Madison County Jail, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), attempted possession of methamphetamine, false reporting, resisting arrest, criminal mischief ($0-$500), failure to appear — three counts, 5 to 7 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 157 days served, costs.
Courtland M. Grant, 41, Nebraska Department of Corrections, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), failure to appear, 26 to 38 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Dustin T. Wright, 36, 605 S. First St., Apt. 2, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, 1004½ Elm Ave., theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 37 days served, $315 restitution, costs.
Cory Frankenberg, 30, Nebraska Department of Corrections, criminal impersonation, 12 to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Rafael Garcia Salgado, driving under suspension, $250, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jorge Soto Enriquez, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, speeding, $275, costs.
Isaiah L. Francis, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Josiah T. Wedekind, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dustin T. Wright, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension, $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Coty R. Payne, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Lindsay N. Lueschen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Albert L. Johnson, theft ($0-$500), 3 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Tevin X. Ross, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Edgar F. Salas, animal at large — two counts, harboring a cross dog or cat, $530, costs.
Hilary J. Hoffman, harboring a cross dog or cat, animal at large, no rabies vaccination, $530, costs.
Courtney A. Petzoldt, harboring a cross dog or cat, no pet license, $255, costs.
Norma B. Hernandez, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $200, $123.05 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Deak A. Chamberlain, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Julie Parker, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,103.41, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gregory Youell, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $10,244.20, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Hollie Ahlers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $497.41, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amber Grimm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $216.93, interest, fees, costs.
Heather Guarantee v. Clint Leisinger, Madison, plaintiff awarded $4,769.29, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Ivy Alvarado, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,147.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kortni Deeder, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $307.80, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Jon M. Potthast, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,091.10, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kay A. Eierman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $219.91, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Robert H. Layton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $226.43, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kimberly Thoms, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $297.08, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Rosalba Diaz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $580.77, costs.
Northeast Nebraska Federal Credit Union v. Pete Matthews III, Paullina, Iowa, plaintiff awarded $15,497.04, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alysa Hofmann, Mineola, Iowa, plaintiff awarded $498, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Mary Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $678.65, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Julian Trejo-Perez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,521, costs.
Dover Management Co. v. Brandy Hoven, O’Neill, plaintiff awarded $2,229.37, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Brent R. Anderson, $125, costs. Kaitlin M. McCarter, $25, costs. Zachariah A. Andrews, $25, costs. Jose Reyes Jr., $75, costs. Jason Viera Penalbert, $25, costs. Aaron D. Gadeken, $75, costs. Vanessa Martinez, $75, costs. Andrea S. Klug, $75, costs. Brayden L. Heffner, $75, costs. Kathryn D. Nyman, $25, costs. Norberto Flores, $125, costs. Kayla L. Kyles, $125, costs. Sammie-Lee M. Johnson, $125, costs. Gerson H. Ortega-Escobar, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jody R. Kuhaneck, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Kathren E. Shoop, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jordan D. Cardone Kientz, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Stephanie D. Perez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Richard A. Larsen III, no registration in vehicle, speeding, $50, costs. Carlos De Arcos, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Amada Rivera Sanchez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Eduardo M. Sandoval, no valid registration, $25, costs. Nathan D. McIntosh, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Ashlee E. Novotny, negligent driving, $75, costs. Edgar F. Salas, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Nathan J. Arens, spilling load, $100, costs. Justin N. Schmitz, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Brian E. Holcomb, traffic control signal violation, no valid registration, $100, costs. Ryllee D. Hoppe, no valid registration, $25, costs. Eunice Gonzalez Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Taylor M. Schieffer, improper lane change, $25, costs. William L. Knievel, no valid registration, $25, costs. Blake A. Eisenmann, no valid registration, $25, costs. Martin T. Simon, unsafe backing, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.