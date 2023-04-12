Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
John Dittberner, 65, to Judith Ray, 68. Jonathon Korth, 25, to Kylie Thiele, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kristian Martinez Venegas v. Karla Ortiz-Mejia. Mariano Mas Raxuleu v. Vilma Perez Fuentes.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Heidi Hawn, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cody J. Shoemaker, driving under the influence, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Hunter D. Urwiller, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — two counts, $500, costs.
Paul L. Ahrenholtz, leaving the scene of an accident, $750, costs.
Lily J. Hart Lyons, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, $1,000, costs.
Kathleen T. Ransen, resisting arrest, 14 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Richard F. Small, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $550, costs.
Julio C. Gastelum Jr., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Maria F. Avila, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Shay D. Dickes, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Christian K. Rogers, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $500, costs.
Brandon M. Van Winkle, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Amber Menendez, driving under suspension, $400, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kylea A. Hamilton, theft of library materials, costs.
Dianna Rodriguez, harboring a cross dog or cat, animal at large, failure to appear, $165, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Suzetta L. Drummond, second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more).
Travis D. Mace, theft by shoplifting ($5,000 or more).
Kelsey Cole, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more).
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Lewis L. Britney, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $350.53, interest, fees, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Bradley Glaser, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $656, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Maria Contreras, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $289.41, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Arturo Sanchez, $300, costs. Brendee R. Reinke, $25, costs. Toby A. Mayo, $75, costs. Holly N. Palumbo, $25, costs. Jesus A. Ugues Chavarria, $25, costs. Cristian G. Acosta, $25, costs. Israel E. Sanchez, $75, costs. Oscar A. Sanabria, $75, costs. Kayleen M. Amend, $25, costs. Roberto Arreguin Jr., $300, costs. Irma L. Montenegro, $75, costs. Evan J. Foltz, $75, costs. Miguel Giron, $20, costs.
Other citations
Cody E. Haney, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Lai K. Hose, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Kohlton L. Kleinschmit, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dire J. Teboe, no valid registration, $25, costs. Abiola O. Akinnigbagbe, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Allison C. Kuhn, no valid registration, $25, costs. Marais Marthinus Jacobus, overweight on axle, load contents violation, $175, costs. Heath L. Hysell, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Curt S. Pacas, improper passing, $25, costs. Colby R. Anderson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jose Perez Seafin, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.