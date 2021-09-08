Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Derek Naslund, 37, to Angela Lange, 37. Juan Andrade, 29, to Diana Viergutz, 38. Christopher Fowler, 36, to Jennie Cramm, 36. Zack Elwood, 40, to Courtney Beaudette, 34.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Amjad Almusa, 29, Norfolk, attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 41 days served, costs.
Megan M. Harris, 37, Lincoln, attempted tampering with evidence, 58 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 37 days served, costs.
Marvin Marty III, 44, Leigh, carrying a concealed weapon, $250, costs.
Jordan T. McIntosh, 32, Tilden, resisting arrest, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 16 days served, costs.
Gary H. O’Dey Jr., 47, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jeffrey Olsufka, theft by taking ($0-$500), 6 days in jail with credit for 6 days served, $100.93 restitution, costs.
Stephanie M. Allen, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Curtis J. Reeves, driving under suspension, 5 days in jail, costs.
Saleh A. Al-Haliyat, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Isaac A. Reeves, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 6 months in jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Elriana L. Jennings, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Britney Alvarado-Maciel, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Christopher O. Milton, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $300, costs.
Matthew R. Jung, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), driving under suspension, $350, $417.97 restitution, costs.
Francis Walker, third-degree assault, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 41 days served, costs.
Eduardo U. Coss Pacheco, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Isaiah Francis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jesse J. Foster, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $250, $800 restitution, costs.
Andrew W. Molick, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
David Pinzon, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Clayton H. Sharp, small game fishing violation, $275, costs.
Travis C. Kubes, dog off leash, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
William Carpenter, terroristic threats.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Bryce Preister, Humphrey, plaintiff awarded $3,010, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Randolph Teboe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,625.72, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Corey D. Jensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,485.01, interest, costs.
Discover Bank v. David L. Bash, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,272.63, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ashley M. Ronnfelt Fleming, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $456.89, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. James A. Vaughn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $150, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Justin Hahn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,147.27, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. April Burrell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,250.13, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gersom Machuca, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $452, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Luis A. Soto, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,204.06, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Wyatt Wallin, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $305, interest, fees, costs.
Metal West v. City Restaurant Supply, Brooklyn, New York, plaintiff awarded $14,506.40, costs.
Speeding violations
Tracy A. Hassebrook, $25, costs. Christopher D. Funk, $25, costs. Kent F. Mayer, $25, costs. Austin D. Bauer, $25, costs. Robert M. Johnson, $125, costs. Edison Sierra Delgadillo, $25, costs. Nicholas R. Staudenmaier, $75, costs. Hailey L. Bobeldyke, $75, costs. Cameron J. Armitage, $25, costs. Trudie S. Vanhorn, $25, costs. Demetrius R. Johnson, no valid registration, $50, costs. Olivea F. Erickson, $25, costs. Shienly M. Kleinschmit, $25, costs. Khalil Moosa, $75, costs. Roberto S. Rodriguez Icaza, $125, costs. Andrea S. Klug, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jacob A. Christiansen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Chad L. Schwank, fictitious plates, $50, costs. Michael L. Anderson, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, $100, costs. Joseph R. Koenig, exhibition driving, $100, costs. Jesse J. Foster, exhibition driving, $250, costs. Taylor L. Smith, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kannon W. Larsen, following too closely, $50, costs. Elijah S. Gonzalez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jessica P. Cruise, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Amber C. Deuel, negligent driving, $75, costs. Tama S. Krause, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Mariah C. Havens, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dillion L. Harlow, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Garrett A. Fleischman, following too closely, $50, costs. Devon B. Anderson, failure to have fuel permit, no valid truck registration, $300, costs.
* * *
