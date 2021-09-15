Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Michael McCarthy, 28, to Megan Gaines, 28. Joshua Booth, 27, to Cyla Rohde, 28. Juan Lopez Aparicio, 28, to Isabel Sanchez Armenta, 23. Brady Ping, 24, to Alayna Allen, 22.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Michelle Costello v. Christopher Costello.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Nathaniel M. Mahlin, issuing a bad check ($500-$1,500), 30 days in jail, costs.
Douglas L. Hartman, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Andrew L. Krueger, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Chance A. Schneider, possession of marijuana, $500, costs.
Dany Contreras-Figueroa, disturbing the peace, $250, 60 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Michael L. Billie, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Brian M. Anderson, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Lisa K. Hernandez, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Dustin R. Scheidemann, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Patrick J. Linthicum, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Gabrielle M. Hungerford, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 30 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $70 restitution, costs.
Jonathan Estrada-Montoya, driving during revocation, $750, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Juan A. Nava, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Seth O. Wantoch, obstructing a peace officer, 30 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jeffrey W. Buss, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Adam N. Henn, third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Molly Bradley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $257.94, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Ashley Nordhues, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $83.29, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Doreen Sampson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $654.45, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jose Montoya Fuentes, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $615.68, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cheryl Bulckens, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $397.62, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gaston McGhee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $80, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Selena Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $224.33, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Abigail R. Coe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,561.65, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Drusilla Monroe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $237.50, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Kaitlyn M. Morris, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,257.86, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Kaitlyn M. Morris, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,602.92, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Sonia G. Centeno, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $234.31, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Shelly Urquidez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $861.03, costs.
Speeding violations
Edson I. De Oliveira, $200, costs. Susana Yanez, $25, costs. Denny J. Andrade Martinez, $200, costs. Ramon Guiza Garcia, $25, costs. Regina M. Kuchar, $25, costs. Michael D. Kohles, $25, costs. Gabriel D. Behmer, $25, costs. Phillip A. Buffone, $125, costs. Spencer J. Holley, $125, costs. Shane J. Gorrell, $75, costs. Kyle H. Phillips, $75, costs. Wayne C. Loseke, $75, costs. Shane R. Albracht, $25, costs. Osiel Ismael, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Mason A. White, $200, costs. Patrick C. Popken, $25, costs. Harley M. Davidson, $25, costs. Brian Diego-Garcia, $75, costs. Lazaro J. Valdes, $125, costs. Jamie L. Bear, $75, costs. Derreck J. Dodd, fictitious plates, $250, costs.
Other citations
Rafaela M. Romero, no valid registration, $50, costs. Janeen K. Mrsny, driving over a fire hose, $100, costs. Tate T. Pirnie, braking violation, $50, costs. Tanner M. Krueger, tire violation, $50, costs. Blake J. Aschoff, inoperable lights, braking violation, $75, costs. Kyleigh S. Rayback, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Malu E. De La Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Patricia L. Pospisil, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Luis Nolasco, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Elizabeth A. Klaus, following too closely, $50, costs. Avelino Charlon Gonzalez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Arlin W. Miller, improper lane change, $25, costs. Grace J. Veik, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
