Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
James Greenhalgh III, 42, to Nancykate Kelly, 49. Jeremy Zoubek, 33, to Elizabeth Johnson, 34.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Jessica Lunz v. Brett Lunz. Megan Johnson v. Quinn Johnson.
Criminal case judgments
Isaac A. Reeves, 23, Norfolk, theft, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Jamie Bear, 36, 1402 S. Second St., revocation of probation for possession of methamphetamine, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Latessa L. Thomas, 25, Niobrara, manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, 35 to 50 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 299 days served, costs.
Richard E. Baney, 69, Columbus, driving while revoked from DUI, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 21 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served, costs.
Jason Bolz, 44, Osmond, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Brandon S. Silva, 21, 109 Park Ave., attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless probation is waived, costs.
Lewis D. Schomaker, 33, 511 W. Michigan Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Aren K. Christ, 36, 104 Monroe Ave., attempted second-degree forgery, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived, costs.
Tyler B. Gee, 29, Genoa, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Roman A. Shank, 31, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Dylan A. White, 20, Columbus, revocation of probation for attempted theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal Case Judgments
Sheila R. Velasquez, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $100, costs.
Karla A. Varela, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, $900, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Cody G. Nuesch, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tyler L. Bassett, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, $1,000, 120 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Rachel E. Ruff, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, $400, costs.
Alec M. Bechtolt, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Bryan J. Edwards, leaving the scene of an accident, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Andrea N. Burkhalter, possession of marijuana, defective vehicle lights, $325, costs.
Lindsey Rokahr, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
David Jimenez Vergara, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Damian J. Hess, leaving the scene of an accident, $200, costs.
Miguel A. Sixtos, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 60 days served, costs.
Jose A. Ramos, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Isiah R. Williams, third-degree assault, 6 months’ probation, $1,627.07 restitution, costs.
City ordinance violations
William M. Grape, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Julie M. Mesteth, animal at large, no pet license, no rabies vaccination, $20, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Scott J. Kallhoff, stalking, protection order violation.
Civil Case Judgments
Credit Management Services v. Jocelyne Varela, Madison, plaintiff awarded $422.01, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Linda Bartholomew, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,324, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $665.73, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. James W. Wimsatt Jr., Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $619.37, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Michelle Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $715.10, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Zachary J. Osborne, $25, costs. Jose Miranda, $125, costs. Randy C. Melcher, $75, costs. Joshua J. Apfel, $75, costs. Jernariah N. McLeod, $25, costs. Austin S. Sayers, $25, costs. Horizon A. Berends, $25, costs. Baldemar Sanchez, $25, costs. Melissa Fisher, $25, costs. Alejandro Aguilera Salcedo, $200, costs. Victor D. Oliva Estrada, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Mariah C. Havens, $25, costs. Nolan R. Hoffman, $125, costs. Kalli J. Kayl, $25, costs. Katherine M. Nuesch, $25, costs. Ezekiel D. Mason, $25, costs. Valarie K. Dreger, $25, costs. Jordan S. Jackson, $25, costs. Adrian J. Pena, $25, costs. Cecylia J. Johnson, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Mary L. Frederick-Lewis, $125, costs. Alexis J. Tupaz, $75, costs. Alyssa J. Hubert, $75, costs. Marvin Guerra Ruiz, $75, costs.
Other citations
Sarah Faustino, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Wyatt M. Getzfred, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Evan D. Unkel, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, inoperable lights, $75, costs. Sabrina R. Reeves, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kylie E. Tillotson, careless driving, $100, costs. Shelbie M. Myers, careless driving, $100, costs. Korrine K. Wright, careless driving, $100, costs. Heriberto Mendez Cortes, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Nathan D. McIntosh, no valid registration, $26, costs. Tyson C. Ames, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jose A. Zazueta Arellano, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Ana D. Ramirez-Degazca, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Seth A Murdock, following too closely, $50, costs. Donald L. Harlow, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Beth A. Reeves, following too closely, $50, costs. Jaden T. Zimmerman, following too closely, $50, costs. Dathan Frazier, no operator’s license, $300, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.